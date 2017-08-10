Apts for people with HIV/AIDS open in Northeast

Photo courtesy Clare Housing

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

Marshall Flats

2525 2nd St. NE

Clare Housing

People began moving in this month at Marshall Flats, a supportive housing development from Clare Housing. The nonprofit builds housing for people living with HIV/AIDS who are very low-income and have been homeless or are at risk of being homeless. The 36-unit building is in Northeast Minneapolis’ Marshall Terrace neighborhood. Marshall Flats has 24/7 front desk security and a support services manager for residents. Demand for this type of housing is high, according to Clare Housing, which had a wait list of 346 people as of July 19. Many residents will come from shelters or long-term homeless backgrounds, Chuck Peterson, Clare Housing’s executive director, said in a statement.

Guthrie Liner Parcel

800 S. Washington Ave.

Mortenson

Mortenson has backed away from developing a high-profile parcel on Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. The developer had been planning a 10-story mixed-use building with a 235-room Hyatt Centric hotel, offices for the American Academy of Neurology and a restaurant. Bob Solfelt, vice president of Mortenson Development, said in a statement that although they had “very positive” discussions with partners like the American Academy of Neurology and the downtown neighborhood group, the timing and investment period were a problem. “We have been working through the development process during a rapidly changing investment period and have decided that current market timing is suboptimal for our needs,” he said. In 2015, the City of Minneapolis chose Mortenson over Sherman Associates and Saturday Properties to develop the roughly half-acre slice of land near the Guthrie Theater.

NordHaus

315 1st Ave. NE

Lennar Multifamily

The first residents of NordHaus will begin to move in soon — during the third quarter of this year. Lennar’s mixed-use tower and low-rise development near Northeast Minneapolis features 280 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and 390 parking spaces. The project consists of a six-story podium surrounding a 20-story tower with retail spaces and a lobby fronting 1st Avenue. Lennar has yet to disclose any retail users. The developer is already planning a second tower on the other half of the former Superior Plating site in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. Amenities include dog areas, bike lounges, clubrooms and a concierge service. Nordhaus has four live-work units available for rent.

920 Third

920 S. 3rd St.

Aeon

Aeon, a Minneapolis-based affordable housing developer, is planning a six-story mixed-income housing project near U.S. Bank Stadium. The project, located near Washington & 10th, would feature 100 apartments, including 72 units of affordable housing and 28 units of market-rate housing. The developer is proposing one level of underground parking and amenities like a fitness room, business center and common lounge space. The Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association’s Land Use Committee planned to discuss the project at an Aug. 8 meeting, after this issue went to press.

Minneapolis Armory

500 S. 6th St.

Swervo Development

Real estate developer Ned Abdul and Nomadic Entertainment have announced a plan to host pre-Super Bowl events next year at the Minneapolis Armory. Abdul’s Swervo Development has been at work for the past year-and-a-half to turn the 1935 building into a concert and entertainment venue. Nomadic planned Super Bowl concerts featuring Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars earlier this year for the game in Houston. Once completed by the end of the year, the venue will be able to host about 8,400 people for events.

North Loop parking

1001 N. 3rd St.

Schafer Richardson

The City Planning Commission has approved plans from Schafer Richardson for a new parking ramp just across the north end of the North Loop. The Minneapolis-based developer is proposing a seven-story parking ramp with approximately 350 parking spaces and 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 10th & 3rd. The current site, an 80-stall surface parking lot, primarily serves the Bassett Creek Business Center, according to a CPC memo. The project required a conditional use permit for increased height, from a maximum building height of 56 feet to the proposed 74 feet. Schafer Richardson is redeveloping the Zuccaro’s Produce building across Third Avenue North into a larger office building, which could use some of the available parking.

Great River Landing

813 N. 5th St.

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative

The City Council’s Zoning & Planning Committee will vote Aug. 10 on a rezoning related to Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative’s Great River Landing project in the North Loop. The five-story supportive housing project will have 48 units with 75 beds for people who have experienced incarceration or homelessness. Once completed, the building would be staffed and feature classrooms for life-skills coaching, a total of 28 parking spaces and other amenities for its residents. The site, located on the west side of the neighborhood, is largely vacant other than a small garage that will be torn down.

Rand Tower

527 Marquette Ave.

Maven Real Estate Partners

Chicago-based Maven Real Estate Partners has purchased the Rand Tower in downtown Minneapolis for $18.65 million. The sale closed Aug. 1, according to a press release. The 25-story building is located at Marquette & 6th and is 23-percent vacant. The seller, Portland-based Felton Properties, bought the building in 2014 for $16.2 million. Maven has said it plans to let current tenants stay but, as space becomes available, convert space in the tower into co-working and incubator spaces. Rand Tower, one of the city’s tallest buildings when it was completed in 1929, is known for its small suites and skyway restaurants.

Public Works facility

2601-2651 University Ave. NE

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis hopes to consolidate facilities of its Public Works Department’s Solid Waste and Recycling Division at a Northeast Minneapolis site. The City Planning Commission recently approved a land use map amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, a step necessitated by the industrial facility. The City of Minneapolis acquired the properties at 2601-2629 University Ave. NE, which abuts Minnesota Department of Transportation property at 2651 University Ave. NE. Eight duplexes and homes — a total of 14 dwelling units — are located near the project area in the Holland neighborhood. The facility would be used for street and equipment maintenance and vehicle storage.

Pitman Building

2650 2nd St. NE

Peter Rimes

Peter Rimes of First & First has purchased the Pitman Building in Northeast Minneapolis’ Marshall Terrace neighborhood for $1.66 million, according to a certificate of real estate value filed in Hennepin County. The seller was Wright Land Associates, an organization associated with Ronald Asleson of Rogers, Minnesota. Hennepin County assessed the market value of the nearly 29,000-square-foot industrial building at $1.51 million.