Doran refines plan for Southeast tower

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

General Mills site

215 2nd St. SE

Doran Cos.

Doran is in the process of getting feedback on its redevelopment proposal for a full-block surface parking lot, a site in Marcy-Holmes where it is proposing to build a 20-story residential tower. The developer has floated its plan, which would total about 360 apartments and townhomes, by the Heritage Preservation Commission at its July 25 meeting. The redevelopment proposal calls for a tower fronting University Avenue and a six-story apartment complex lining 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street. The site falls within the St. Anthony Falls Historic District, which offers guidelines on heights, building materials and design.

Thrivent block

625 Development

Thrivent Financial has begun working with Doug Hoskin of 625 Development to develop a half-block surface parking lot behind its corporate center in downtown Minneapolis, a spokeswoman said. Randy Boushek, Thrivent’s chief financial officer, said in a statement that the company plans to sell the property, referred to as the Corporate Lot, for redevelopment purposes and to find a new parking solution for employees. Representatives showed a Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association group a preliminary proposal for a parking ramp and housing on the site. Thrivent has explored options for the site for the past two years and has retained Cushman & Wakefield/NorthMarq to assist in evaluating options.

Elliot Park Hotel

Kraus-Anderson

Portland Avenue and Ninth Street

Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on an eight-story luxury hotel as part of its full-block redevelopment in the Elliot Park neighborhood. The developer, which will be based on the same block once it completes its new headquarters building, recently sold the real estate of the 168-unit Elliot Park Hotel to Washington-based Wilkinson Corp. The hotel, slated to open next summer, will feature a farm-to-table Italian restaurant called Tavola. In addition to the hotel and office building, Kraus-Anderson is building the 17-story H.Q. apartment building and a Finnegan’s microbrewery on the block. ESG Architects designed the Elliot Park Hotel, which will be a part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

333 Hennepin

333 Hennepin Ave. E.

Mortenson

The City Planning Commission approved a proposal from Mortenson for a 26-story residential tower in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. The developer is looking to build the 282-unit apartment building in place of a former U.S. Bank location at Hennepin & 4th. The unnamed tower would feature nearly 5,000 square feet of retail space fronting Hennepin Avenue and a 1,600-square-foot retail space fronting Fourth Street. The project calls for one parking stall per unit or 282 spaces enclosed within the building. The 291-foot high-rise required a conditional use permit for height and would be among the neighborhood’s tallest buildings. Mortenson first proposed the project, once approximately 28 stories, in 2015.

Fuji Ya building

420 S. 1st St.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is moving forward with the demolition of the Fuji Ya building near the Mill District as it prepares to build a new park destination called Water Works. The board is in the midst of garnering approvals for demolition, which will uncover older mill ruins that it plans to incorporate into a new glass restaurant pavilion. The Park Board submitted plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission for its July 25 meeting. Once completed in 2019, Water Works will feature a restaurant open all year, restrooms and accessibility improvements.

Great River Landing

813 N. 5th St.

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative’s Great River Landing, a supportive housing project for people who have been incarcerated and/or homeless, has garnered the approval of the City Planning Commission. The St. Paul-based developer has been at work for years to build the 48-unit project, which will have service staff, classrooms for life-skills coaching and other amenities for its residents. The development would replace a small garage on the west side of the North Loop neighborhood. Great River Landing would have 28 on-site parking spaces, an outdoor recreation space and amenities like a fitness area, a community room with a kitchen and common space.

Spero Academy

2701 California St. NE

Spero Academy

Spero Academy, a Northeast Minneapolis-based public K–5 elementary charter school, is moving forward with its plan for a new school building in the Marshall Terrace neighborhood. The City Planning Commission approved the school’s plan for a two-story, approximately 64,000-square-foot school building at its July 17 meeting. Once it opens for the 2018–2019 school year, the building would house 21 classrooms, a gymnasium, a cafeteria and specialty classrooms. The school is proposing a 100-stall surface parking lot off California Street due to its high student-teacher ratio, which is about one teacher for every eight students.

6th Street townhomes

913-923 6th St. SE

Go Gopher Rentals

Go Gopher Rentals is proposing to demolish a 10-bedroom rooming house in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood and construct a six-unit townhome building in its place. Plans submitted to the City Planning Commission show a two-and-a-half-story building with 24 bedrooms. There would be a surface lot with 12 spaces as part of the project. Minneapolis-based Wells & Company Architects is designing the project.

925 6th

925 6th St. SE

CPM Development

CPM has released a new proposal for a 24-bedroom apartment building on the site of a fraternity in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. The plans call for a new three-story townhome building with eight units. Two buildings occupy the site and would remain under CPM’s plan, a three-story rooming housing to be used as a Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and a storage building. The project would have 15 parking stalls split between a surface lot and a parking garage. DJR Architecture is designing the new building.

206 Washington

206 Washington Ave. N.

John Rimarcik

John Rimarcik, a prolific Minneapolis building and business owner, has submitted plans to demolish a former auto repair garage in the North Loop. The one-story building is next door to the Lowry-Morrison Building, a three-story historic warehouse at Washington & 2nd that Rimarcik is in the process of renovating for retail and office users. Once demolished, the real estate developer plans to use the site for staging during the rehabilitation project, according to plans submitted to the Heritage Preservation Commission. Adsit Architecture and Planning is the architect on the project.