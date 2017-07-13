Developer submits plans for North Loop venue, hotel

Submitted to the City of Minneapolis

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

The Fillmore

505 6th Ave. N.

United Properties

Nicollet Mall-based United Properties is moving forward with plans for a Fillmore event venue and hotel near Target Field Station. The developer and Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment division announced in June a plan to bring the eighth Fillmore location in the country, its affiliated barbecue restaurant and an Element by Westin hotel to a vacant parcel in the North Loop. Preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole call for an eight-story building with the 2,000-capacity theater, the 150-seat restaurant and the 156-room hotel. There would be 35-stall parking garage in the building.

Lowry-Morrison building

200–204 Washington Ave. N.

Element

The Lowry-Morrison building at Washington & 2nd will see updates to its masonry, windows and more as part of plan to prepare it for new retail and office tenants. Following demolition work in the spring, crews will now move to renovation work in July, said JoAnna Hicks, a principal at Element Commercial Real Estate. The three-story building has been largely vacant for the past 20 years, Hicks said, and much of it will be gutted beyond the brick and wood structure. After the shell of the building is rehabilitated by around the end of the year, Element hopes to attract office tenants to the top floors and retail tenants, possibility including a restaurant, to the main level. This is the first historic tax credit project from building owner John Rimarcik, who owns several local buildings and restaurants like the nearby Monte Carlo, Hicks said. Adsit Architecture and Planning is the architect and historical consultant on the project. Element lists the retail spaces, which range from 1,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet, for $35 per square foot. Rent for office spaces, which will be in 5,000-square-foot floor plates or split into 2,500-square-foot offices, will go for $20 per square foot.

1500 Nicollet

1500 Nicollet Ave.

Dominium

Dominium is finalizing its vision for a six-story affordable housing development in the Loring Park neighborhood. Plans that the Plymouth-based developer submitted in late June call for 184 affordable residential units and about 5,500 square feet of retail space. The apartment complex would replace surface parking lots and buildings on the site, including one home to Jerusalem’s Restaurant. About 120 parking stalls would be located in an underground parking level. The City Planning Commission voted June 26 to approve a rezoning, a conditional use permit, a site plan review, a preliminary plat and several variances. Conditions were added to increase and relocate the commercial space. BKV Group is handling the building’s design.

920 Third

920 3rd St. S.

Aeon

Affordable housing developer Aeon is proposing a six-story housing project near U.S. Bank Stadium, according to a Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association Land Use Committee memo from mid-July. The project, located near Washington & 10th, would feature 72 units of affordable housing and 28 units of market-rate housing for a total of 100 apartments. Aeon anticipates the building would have a level of underground parking and amenities like a fitness room, business center and common lounge space.

80 Broadway

80 Broadway St. NE

Curt Gunsbury

Developer Curt Gunsbury plans to make at foray into Northeast Minneapolis with a proposal for a six-story apartment building at Marshall & Broadway. Preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole call for 98 apartments and 49 parking stalls, which would be split between an underground parking level and enclosed parking within the building. The building would feature three walk-up units and approximately 4,000 square feet on the first floor for common space, an exercise room and yoga space. Gunsbury’s Uptown-based Solhem Cos. is responsible for the North Loop’s Nolo Flats, Solhavn and Soltva, along with Marcy-Holmes’ Coze Flats, which it sold last year.

Catholic Eldercare expansion

917–929 2nd St. NE

Catholic Eldercare

Catholic Eldercare has submitted updated plans for a five-story senior housing facility near its campus in Northeast Minneapolis’ St. Anthony West neighborhood. The proposal still features nearly 70 units of independent housing, 56 stalls of enclosed parking and a small surface lot. The plans, submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole in late June, eliminated a surface parking lot on University Avenue and increased active uses along Broadway Street, among other changes. The facility, which would replace several garages and a house on the site, would target seniors age 62 and older.

Campbell-Logan building

212 2nd St. N.

Falcon Ridge Partners

Falcon Ridge Partners is purchasing a four-story building in the North Loop with a plan to rehabilitate it for new tenants. The 1885 Campbell-Logan Bindery building, also known as the Baker Importing Company building, would see improvements to its masonry, windows, roofing and mechanical equipment to prepare it for new commercial tenants on the ground floor and 21 residential units on the upper floors. RoehrSchmitt Architecture is the architect on the project. The building was home to the bindery company, its owner, for nearly four decades. Falcon Ridge Partners is also behind the redo of the neighborhood’s Sex World building, which is now a mixed-use building dubbed The Washington.

Marshall Flats

2525 2nd St. NE

Clare Housing

Clare Housing is preparing to open a 36-unit apartment building in Northeast Minneapolis for people with HIV and AIDS. The four-story project, dubbed Marshall Flats, has been in development for several years. After breaking ground last October, the supportive housing will officially open in late July and will be staffed 24/7 by trained resident assistants. Marshall Flats, designed by Cermak Rhoades Architects, is located in the Marshall Terrace neighborhood on a former restaurant site. The $7.6-million building received low-income housing tax credits.

Mill City Museum

704 S. 2nd St.

Minnesota Historical Society

This spring, the Mill City Museum began work to preserve the walls of its ruins courtyard, but after starting the work, the museum has learned the walls are in worse shape than anticipated. In a memo to the Heritage Preservation Commission, the museum, Advanced Masonry Restoration and consultant MacDonald & Mack Architects said they will be forced to remove additional portions of the walls. The project will see the reinforcement of old brick, the installation of cap stones and the addition of new brick to the museum building.

Kickernick Building

430 1st Ave. N.

United Properties

Minneapolis-based United Properties has purchased the Kickernick Building in the Warehouse District. The prolific developer bought the seven-story, mixed-use office building for $19.15 million, according to a certificate of real estate value. The deal closed June 14. Minneapolis-based Sherman Group previously owned the 148,000-square-foot building, which was last renovated in 2007. The early 20th-century building is home to The Pint Public House, Brothers Bar and Tara Café on the main level.