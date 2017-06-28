Vision for Northeast high-rise takes shape

Mortenson

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

333 Hennepin

333 Hennepin Ave.

Mortenson Construction

Golden Valley-based Mortenson is making progress on the design of a high-rise in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. The developer has been revising plans for the project, which would replace a former U.S. Bank building at the corner of Hennepin & 4th. Updated plans from early June call for an apartment tower with 282 units and 282 parking stalls. About 4,000 square feet of retail space would be located on the corner. Cuningham Group, an architecture firm based near the site, is handling the project’s design. Renderings show a parklet along Fourth Street and amenities like a bike lounge and an outdoor pool. The Nicollet Island-East Bank Neighborhood Association voted to support the project in an early June meeting.

The Fillmore

6th Avenue North & 5th Street North

United Properties

United Properties and Live Nation are proposing to bring an entertainment venue, restaurant and a hotel to a site near Target Field Station. The Bloomington-based developer and the entertainment company’s House of Blues Entertainment division have unveiled a plan to build a Fillmore Theater and its affiliated BG’s Q at the Fillmore restaurant in Minneapolis. An approximately 160-room Westin hotel would sit atop the 2,000-capacity concert venue. The venue, based on the original Fillmore in San Francisco, would be the eighth Fillmore in the country. The Minneapolis Fillmore would be expected to host about 150 shows a year and draw in between 150,000 and 200,000 people annually. The final element of the project is the hotel owned and managed by Lion Hotel Group. United Properties expects to break ground this fall and complete construction in the summer of 2019.

General Mills site

215 2nd St. SE

Doran Construction

Doran Cos. and CSM Corp. have unveiled the first concepts of a 20-story residential project with nearly 360 units of housing that would replace a surface parking lot near the General Mills Riverside Technical Center in Marcy-Holmes. The project calls for an apartment tower on the University Avenue side of the block and a six-story L-shaped residential complex with walk-up townhomes fronting 2nd and 3rd avenues and 3rd Street. The tower would contain 207 apartments and the complex would feature 139 units and 13 townhomes. They are planning 437 parking stalls split between one level of underground parking and one street-level parking level, all located within the site. Proposed amenities include two street-level private pocket parks, an outdoor pool, a putting green and a dog run. Doran Architects is handling the project’s design.

Baker Center

730 S. 2nd Ave.

Transwestern

Owners of the Baker Center have unveiled renovations to the four-building office complex that comprises a full block in downtown Minneapolis. The 1-million-square-foot complex now features the largest media wall in the metro area, measuring 60 feet wide by nearly 7 feet tall. A renovated two-story lobby features new furniture. An amenity level on the building’s top floor has a conference center for up to 200 people, a STEELE Fitness Center and a rooftop deck. The building is owned by Travelers Cos. Inc. and managed and leased by Transwestern.

Soap Factory

110 5th Ave. SE

The Soap Factory

The Soap Factory has submitted plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission to undergo a year-long renovation to its historic building to update the infrastructure and activate underutilized space. The Marcy-Holmes-based non-profit arts organization is planning to add a restaurant space on the first floor in an existing office area. As part of the first large-scale renovation to the building, the organization will update masonry, rehab or replace windows and repair its roof. The Soap Factory intends to use state and federal historic tax credits for the project.

Nicollet Mall

Nicollet Mall between Washington Avenue and Grant Street

City of Minneapolis

New trees now dot Nicollet Mall, but, as one construction sign reads, “we’re not out of the woods yet.” Crews began adding trees to Nicollet Mall near Peavey Plaza in early June as the $50-million renovation progresses toward a substantial completion this fall. Once complete, the 12-block stretch of the rehabilitated roadway will have more greenery, additions like movable furniture and a signature “Light Walk” between Sixth and Eighth streets.

Campbell-Logan Bindery

212 2nd St. N.

Falcon Ridge Partners

Falcon Ridge Partners is planning to rehabilitate the North Loop’s Baker Importing Company Building for residential and commercial tenants. The four-story building, built in 1885, was once home to the Baker Importing Company, known for supplying instant coffee to the U.S. Army in the early 20th century, according to plan submitted to the Heritage Preservation Commission. After masonry, windows, roofing and mechanical equipment are fixed or replaced, the building would have space for commercial tenants on the ground floor and 21 residential units on the upper floors. RoehrSchmitt Architecture is the architect on the project.

East Town Apartments

815 S. 6th St.

Community Housing Development Corp.

CHDC and First Covenant Church are moving forward with a 169-unit workforce housing project near U.S. Bank Stadium. The development team is seeking $9 million in tax-exempt multifamily housing revenue entitlement bonds, a request that got preliminary approval from the City Council’s Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee on June 20. The six-story building would house families making 60 percent or less of the area median income. The project features a playground for the church’s licensed day care and amenities like a fitness center and community room.

Alden Smith House

1403 Harmon Place

W + Noordijk, LLC

Minneapolis Community Technical College has found a developer to relieve it of the H. Alden Smith House, a mansion on its Loring Park campus that the school has failed to redevelop over the years. To sweeten the deal for developers, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities recently declared two adjoining parcels — 45 Spruce Place and 1400 Yale Place — as surplus property to be sold with the building. The school, which will demolish a black box theater as part of the project, plans to sell the mansion and property for $1, given its market value of negative $1.5 million — negative $3.3 million for the mansion and $1.8 million for the property. The developer, W + Noordijk, LLC, plans to build a market-rate apartment building on the two parcels and renovate the mansion. The City of Minneapolis would facilitate a pass-through sale of the site.

Minneapolis Armory

500 S. 6th St.

Swervo Development

Swervo Development is finalizing a landscaping plan for its redevelopment of the Minneapolis Armory. The developer submitted plans to the City Planning Commission that included more than 40 trees surrounding the building, but is now working with planning staff to reduce the proposed tree canopy, which could block views of the historic structure. No trees are required, staff told commissioners.