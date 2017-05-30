Developer weaves together old and new in North Loop proposal

City of Minneapolis

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

North Loop project

First and Second streets and First and Second avenues

Howard Bergerud

Developer Howard Bergerud is proposing to fill up the block with Aria and The Foundry Home Goods with a complex featuring a total of 156 residential units, 46,000 square feet of commercial space and nearly 50,000 square feet of office space, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The three-part proposal, which encompasses new construction and historic buildings, would require demolishing two small non-historic buildings and rehabilitating the three-story Foundry building. The developer is proposing two parking scenarios: three underground parking levels below the apartment building for a total of 273 space or a 210-stall plan split between two underground levels below the apartment and Roe Wolfe buildings. Snow Kreilich Architects is handling the project’s design.

13th & Marshall

1301 Marshall St. NE

CPM Cos.

An apartment building proposal from CPM received several approvals from the City Planning Commission on May 22. The Minneapolis-based developer is planning a six-story building with 95 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and a 3,200-square-foot restaurant at 13th & Marshall. The half-acre site is home to an auto sales and repair shop and single-family housing. The proposal required approvals for rezoning, a conditional use permit for the height and several variances for setbacks and parking. CPM is proposing 54 parking spaces for residents and zero for the restaurant, though the city requires a requirement of 47 for the apartments and seven for the restaurant. The building would feature a total of 154 spaces for bikes. The CPC approved each of the applications with a condition requiring valet service for the restaurant.

Travail BBQ

816 Lowry Ave. NE

Travail Restaurant & Amusements

The team behind Travail Kitchen & Amusements is moving forward with plans for a tiny barbecue joint in Northeast Minneapolis. The City Planning Commission approved via consent a rezoning application from Kale Thome at its May 22 meeting. The group is planning to convert a commercial building on Lowry Avenue between Quincy and Jackson streets that has been vacant for more than 20 years into a takeout barbecue restaurant focusing on classic Kansas City-style barbecue, according to the plans. James Winberg, co-owner of Travail, owns the building. The project remains unnamed though the application notes two related LLCs named Nectar and Soul Brothers.

The Depot expansion

300 Washington Ave. S.

CSM Corp.

CSM Corp.’s plan to enclose the Milwaukee Road Depot was approved via consent at the City Planning Commission’s May 22 meeting. The corporation, which owns the 466-room Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot, would expand the hotel’s total event space by 24,000 square feet by enclosing an open-air portion of The Depot shed and building a 4,000-square-foot addition. The site consists of The Depot and the Freight House buildings, built in 1897 and 1899, respectively. CSM plans to convert the ice rink portion of The Depot, designated a local landmark in 1979 and a national landmark in 1978, into a year-round event center. The project, which would eliminate 95 parking spaces, is a requirement of the CSM’s original redevelopment contract.

620 Olson redo

620 Olson Memorial Highway

NHH Olson Memorial

Two charter schools are proposing to renovate a vacant industrial building in the West Loop area of the North Loop for a joint campus. Prodeo Academy serves 300 students in grades K–8 and Metro Schools serves 250 students in grades 5–12, though the two plan on growing their student population in the new site. Once renovated, the building would consist of 60 classrooms, two lunchrooms and a shared gym, according to plans approved via consent at the City Planning Commission’s May 22 meeting. The schools are planning to convert a small industrial building into a creative learning center and an adjacent yard into a play area. The site is located about a block west of Metro Transit’s Fred T. Heywood Office Building and Garage.

401 University

401 University Ave. SE

CPM Cos.

CPM is at it again with student housing around the University of Minnesota campus. The Minneapolis-based developer is planning a five-story apartment building with 51 units at the southeast corner of University & Fourth in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The building would feature 36 studio units and 15 one-bedroom apartments. For parking, CPM is planning 18 stalls and spaces for 51 bikes. Residents would have access to a lounge, community room and roof deck. DJR Architecture is designing the project.

Central Lutheran

333 12th St. S.

Central Lutheran Church

Central Lutheran Church is making progress on plans for an addition to its campus near Loring Park and the Minneapolis Convention Center. The church is proposing to demolish its Parish Hall and Education building to provide space for a new 30,000-square-foot addition for its ministries, community services and programs, according to plans that were approved via consent at the City Planning Commission’s May 22 meeting. The addition would include a fellowship hall, a kitchen, a restoration center, offices, a nursery and multi-purpose spaces. Kodet Architecture Group is designing the project.

Holiday station

1624 Washington Ave. N.

Holiday Stationstores

The City Planning Commission denied a proposal from Holiday Stationstores to reconstruct its gas station on Washington Avenue North between Broadway and Plymouth avenues. Planning staff found the redevelopment plans, which included moving the station from the center of the site to the southeastern corner, “inconsistent with traditional urban design and less amenable to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.” The plans called for a larger, approximately 6,000-square-foot store, one large car wash, an expanded parking lot and nearly 10,000 square feet of landscaping.

University Lutheran Chapel

1010 4th St. SE

University Lutheran Chapel

The University Lutheran Chapel is planning to build expand its campus near Dinkytown, according to plans approved via consent at the City Planning Commission’s May 22 meeting. The church is proposing a new church addition to the Luther House at 316 10th Ave. SE, a property it bought in 2012 after its previous home at 1101 University Ave. SE was sold to a developer for student housing. The site also consists of two other properties, one with a surface parking lot and another where a residential structure was recently torn down. A roughly 6,800-square-foot chapel addition would be home to a choir loft, a nave and the main entry to the church.

Hennepin Made

144 Glenwood Ave.

Hennepin Made

Hennepin Made is renovating an industrial building in the West Loop area into a new headquarters that will also feature a café, event space and co-working office under the Hennepin Made umbrella. The 30,000-square-foot building, originally a Ford McNutt Company warehouse, was last under the ownership of Brinn Northwestern Glass. Hennepin Made is planning to build out a Parallel MN coffee shop, a Hennepin & Co. co-working space and a Holden Room venue. The businesses are slated to begin opening by the beginning of the summer with some renovations, such as a patio, coming next year.