Developer returns with plans for tower near Northeast riverfront

Image by Cuningham Group

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

333 Hennepin

333 Hennepin Ave.

Mortenson

Mortenson has returned to the City of Minneapolis with updated plans for a 26-story apartment tower with 282 units on Hennepin Avenue in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. The project, which consists of a three-story podium with a 23-story tower, would feature 2,400 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 294 parking stalls incorporated into the building, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The commission last reviewed Mortenson’s plans for the site back in the summer of 2015 when the developer was proposing a similarly sized 28-story high-rise. The Cuningham Group is handling the project’s design.

Superior Plating II

120 5th St. NE

Lennar Multifamily

Lennar Multifamily is moving forward with plans for a second tower on the Superior Plating site in Northeast Minneapolis, this time reaching 27 stories. The developer submitted plans to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole for its meeting in late April. The proposal calls for a 258-unit luxury apartment tower fronting First Avenue Northeast in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. Lennar is currently constructing the 278-unit NordHaus tower on the western side of the former industrial site. The second phase would feature a 270-stall parking ramp and between 2,200-2,500 square feet of commercial space. Lennar would need to demolish a building that was last home to U.S. Bank and Papa John’s Pizza on the site. The bank has relocated to a new building on the other end of the block.

Hall’s Island

900 Sibley St. NE

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has submitted plans to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole in its efforts to restore Hall’s Island on the Northeast Minneapolis riverfront. The board has been planning the restoration of the island and the transformation of nearby parkland, known as the Scherer site, into an eight-acre destination park for several years. The project would create a gravel beach and new habitat for local wildlife and plant. The first phase, which will consist of soil cleanup, debris removal and construction of the island, is slated to begin later this year and last for about eight months. Eventually, the board will add a boardwalk, a pier and pedestrian bridge between the island and mainland.

695 Lowry

695-699 Lowry Ave. NE

California Building Co.

The City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole has reviewed the sale of two city-owned buildings on Lowry Avenue Northeast to California Building Co., which is planning to redevelop them into artist studios, retail space, demonstration space and a three-bedroom apartment. The proposal from owners Malcom Potek and Kara van Wyk of Potek Glass and Josh Blanc and Layl McDill of Clay Squared was one of three for the site. City staff and the Holland Neighborhood Improvement Association will host community engagement sessions to refine the project’s design.

Nordic House

729 Washington Ave. N.

United Properties

The City Planning Commission recently approved United Properties’ plans for Nordic House, a mixed-use project featuring a 10-story office building and another building with parking and apartments. The office building would front Washington Avenue and feature retail space on the ground floor. On the other end of the block, an approximately nine-story building would feature 57 apartments. In total, the proposal features nearly 190,000 square feet of office space and 443 parking spaces, including 318 above-ground stalls, 108 underground stalls and 20 surface spaces. There would also be a 10,800-square-foot plaza between the project and the adjacent Loose Wiles Building.

One Thousand 3rd

1000 3rd St. N.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson’s latest proposal to redevelop the two-story Zuccaro’s Produce building in the North Loop calls for adding three stories for office users. Once complete, the building would offer nearly 68,000 square feet for office tenants including a basement level. The project features 28 parking spaces and 10 bike parking stalls, though the developer has proposed a parking garage across the street for its office tenants. The North Loop-based developer anticipates breaking ground on the project this summer with an approximate nine-month construction period. The proposal was continued to a May 22 meeting.

The Gateway

30 3rd St.

United Properties

The City Council has approved an extension for United Properties to have more time to finance its Gateway project, a tower of at least 30 stories planned for the high-profile Nicollet Hotel block on the north end of Nicollet Mall. The Bloomington-based developer has until next January to close on the city-owned property where it has proposed bringing a Four Seasons hotel and luxury apartments. If the developer is able to gather the necessary investment for the project, staff will return to the City Council to provide an update on the project and a new milestone, according to a city memo.

Boom Island Bridge

206 Island Ave. E.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board went back to the drawing board earlier this year when the Heritage Preservation Commission denied an application to renovate the Boom Island-Nicollet Island Bridge. Park staff went before the HPC in mid-April with a new proposal that would limit the loss of what the commission called historic fabric, including the bridge’s timber ties, steel stringers and other components of its deck. The updated design features additional steel repairs to restore the integrity of the existing exterior stringers and other components that would retain much of the bridge’s original structural design.

Barrel House

101 3rd Ave. S.

ICM Realty

ICM Realty Group is proposing to add a large, nearly 300-square-foot sign on the back of Mill Place, an office building that it is in the process of rebranding as the Barrel House. The Calgary, Alberta-based firm has submitted plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission for its early May meeting, after this issue went to press. The illuminated would face the woonerf located in the back of the building in Downtown West. The new name references the Mill Place’s building’s original tenant, barrel manufacturer Hall and Dann Barrel Co.

Target Field

1 Twins Way

Minnesota Ballpark Authority

The Minnesota Twins recently announced that Target Field has been named the greenest ballpark in the country. The team said in a statement that its home has achieved gold LEED certification, the first sports venue in the United States to do so. The team credited Arc, a digital platform that uses real-time data to measure sustainability performance in categories like alternative transportation use, energy/water efficiency, waste diversion and recycling, air quality and human experience. The Twins have kept more than 8,000 tons of waste out of local landfills since 2011 thanks to recycling and waste-to-energy programs.