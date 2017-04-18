Two more towers slated for Northeast riverfront

Lennar is planning a second phase of development on the Superior Plating site along First Avenue Northeast. Submitted image

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

Superior Plating II

315 1st Ave. NE

Lennar Multifamily Co.

Lennar Multifamily is planning a 26-story tower on the eastern half of the Superior Plating site, a former industrial site in Northeast Minneapolis, with approximately 250 units and about 2,000 square feet of retail space. It’s currently constructing the 20-story NordHaus high-rise on the western half. That project includes 280 units and about 22,000 square feet of retail. Jon Fletcher, a senior development manager with Lennar, said the towers would be separated by a woonerf. The project will include a four-story parking ramp and roughly 20,000 square feet of space for amenities. Fletcher said they will go before the Nicollet Island-East Bank Neighborhood Association and plan to submit plans to the city this spring.

General Mills RTC

330 University Ave. SE

Doran Cos.

Doran Cos. and CSM Corp. have purchased the General Mills Riverside Technical Center for $15.8 million with a plan to soon develop the nearby parking lot into housing. Principal Kelly Doran said they envision the upscale, market-rate housing project to include a tower of 18–20 stories, though it would include a combination of heights. The building could feature direct-entry townhome units and some wood-frame housing, he added. General Mills will lease the Riverside Technical Center to allow them to continue using the building. Doran expects to submit plans to the city this spring with the possibility of breaking ground sometime later this year or early year.

419 Washington

419 Washington Ave. N.

CPM Cos., Swervo Development

Swervo Development and CPM Cos. have received approval from the City Planning Commission to build a 13-story office building in the North Loop behind the Internet Exchange Building on Washington Avenue. The two developers are planning a joint project that calls for a 13-story building, though it would appear to be 10 stories and fits within the 140-foot limit in the zoning code. The proposal features eight levels of parking across three levels of underground parking and five levels of above-ground parking, which would total 408 parking stalls. Approximately 13,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space would line the ground floor along Fifth Avenue North. There would also be outdoor amenity areas on the main level and top two floors.

Millwright Building

533 S. 3rd St.

Ryan Cos.

Ryan Cos. has unveiled the new four-story Millwright Building in Downtown East, a home it designed and developed for its corporate headquarters and North Region office. Nearly 300 employees from the developer will occupy about 65,000 of the 174,000 square feet of usable space in the building, the rest of which is being marketed to other office users. The vacant third and fourth floors have roughly 42,000-square-foot floor plates, which could hold up to six tenants each. The final piece of Ryan’s Downtown East development will be Block One, a 450,000-square-foot, multi-tenant office project to be built above the current Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority parking ramp near U.S. Bank Stadium.

1500 Nicollet

1500 Nicollet Ave.

Dominium

Plymouth-based Dominium is working in plans for a 184-unit affordable housing project in the Loring Park neighborhood. Plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole in mid-April still call for demolishing some existing buildings near Nicollet & 15th in order to build two six-story apartment buildings. The U-shaped buildings would be linked on floors two through six and would have courtyards on the ground floor and 123 underground parking spaces. The project includes nearly 5,500 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Nicollet & 15th. Units are intended to be for tenants earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Updated plans show live-work units on Nicollet Avenue with walkup entries, family-focused courtyard on the project’s south end and other changes following recent meetings with the neighborhood association and local business owners. BKV Group is handling the project’s design.

Third Street parking ramp

1001 N. 3rd St.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson is moving forward with a proposal to build a six-story parking garage in the North Loop that would include a small storefront retail space. The North Loop-based developer is planning a ramp with approximately 350 spaces near the corner of 10th Avenue & Third Street, across from where it’s proposing an office redevelopment of the Zuccaro’s Produce site. The ramp would include 4,800 square feet of retail space facing 10th Avenue. The site is currently an approximately 80-stall surface parking lot.

Great River Landing

813 N. 5th St.

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collective has submitted preliminary plans to the City Planning Commission’s Committee of the Whole for Great River Landing, a five-story apartment building for people who’ve been incarcerated. The plans call for a 48-unit building located between Eighth Avenue North and 10th Avenue North in the North Loop. The mix of apartments includes 40 efficiencies and eight four-bedroom units called Community Suites for a total of about 72 residents. Great River Landing would have 28 parking spaces, including 23 underground. Amenities include a shared common space, a community room with kitchen, a health and fitness area and classrooms for employment training and life-skills coaching.

Hillman, Porter redo

116 3rd Ave. N.

Paster Properties, Urban Anthology

A proposal to renovate two warehouse buildings in the North Loop from St. Louis Park-based Paster Properties and Minneapolis-based Urban Anthology went before the Heritage Preservation Commission on April 18, after this issue went to press. The plans show minor changes from a March 14 HPC meeting where plans were continued to give the design team more time to modify the project’s storefront windows and create a master sign plan. The developers are proposing to overhaul the Hillman Mechanical Equipment Building and the Porter Electric Building into creative office and retail space. The application notes they intend to use federal and state historic tax credits.

Downtown View

41 N. 12th St.

Project for Pride in Living

YouthLink and non-profit developer Project for Pride in Living have broken ground on a five-story expansion to the homeless youth services provider’s downtown Minneapolis facility. Downtown View will add 46 units of housing for young people ages 18–24 who’ve experienced homelessness. The project will feature a Career Pathways Center, a fitness area, education and employment resources and access to mental health support. The nonprofit funded the roughly $17-million project with $11.8 million in public funds and a $6-million fundraising campaign. UrbanWorks Architecture designed the project. PPL is developing Downtown View, and Greiner Construction will build it. Downtown View is slated for completion in late 2017.

14th & Marshall

1319 Marshall St. NE

CPM Cos.

The City Planning Commission has approved a proposal from CPM Cos. To build a six-story apartment building across from the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The 110-unit building would occupy an unused lot next to Dusty’s Bar and would include an enclosed parking garage for a total of 47 parking spaces. The proposal preserves Dusty’s Bar and would reconfigure the bar’s parking lot. The neighborhood group and several local business owners testified against the Minneapolis-based developer’s project due to a lack of parking, among other concerns. A parking variance garnered a 5-3 vote from commissioners in mid-April.