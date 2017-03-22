Developer proposes affordable housing in Loring Park

Image submitted to the City of Minneapolis

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

1500 Nicollet

1500 Nicollet Avenue

Dominium

Plymouth-based Dominium has unveiled a plan to demolish some existing buildings in the Loring Park neighborhood and build two six-story apartment buildings featuring a total of 184 units of affordable housing and 123 underground parking spaces. The “U”-shaped buildings would be linked on floors two through six and would have courtyards on the ground floor. The project includes nearly 5,500 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Nicollet & 15th. Units are intended to be for tenants earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities included in the proposal are a fitness studio, a clubroom, a bicycle repair room and a dog run. BKV Group is handling the project’s design.

North Loop lot

110-120 1st St. N.

Howard Bergerud

Semper Development has purchased a parking lot in the North Loop, but there aren’t plans to develop the property anytime soon. Hennepin County values the 0.6-acre (26,212-square-foot) site at $1.73 million. Howard Bergerud, Semper’s president, said he and other partners are working on a project across the street. The Foundry, located along 1st Street North between 1st and 2nd avenues, would feature a six-story apartment complex with retail and recreation space. Preliminary plans called for 150 units of housing and a two-story building with recreation and retail in place of three buildings, but Bergerud said they are now planning to work around the existing buildings on the site. The developers expect to begin the land use process in April, he added. A 14-month construction period on The Foundry could begin this fall.

Medical examiner’s office

530 Chicago Ave.

Hennepin County

Hennepin County is moving forward with a plan to relocate its medical examiner’s facility from downtown Minneapolis to Minnetonka. The current 23,000-square-foot facility, located next to U.S. Bank Stadium, is just a fraction of the size of the county’s proposed 67,000-square-foot facility, which would be on the county’s Home School property in the suburban city. The current facility, a 50-year-old building that once housed Hennepin County Medical Center’s food service, is also responsible for services with Scott and Dakota counties. Hennepin has a $2.7-million bonding request to offset the cost of the new building. Department Administrator Melissa Lallak said the City of Minnetonka and the office’s county partners have been supportive of the proposal.

Hillman, Porter redo

116 3rd Ave. N.

Paster Properties, Urban Anthology

Two developers, St. Louis Park-based Paster Properties and Minneapolis-based Urban Anthology, have submitted plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission to renovate the Porter Electric Building and Hillman Building in the North Loop. The two recently announced a proposal to redevelop the approximately 24,000-square-foot complex into retail space and office space for small, likely creative companies. The application notes they intend to use federal and state historic tax credits. Renovation work would update the masonry and windows, while putting in a proposed 750-square-foot rooftop deck, bike racks and wall signs. Plans were continued to the HPC’s next meeting.

Maverick

100 Hennepin Ave. S.

Ryan Cos., Shorenstein Properties

The newly opened Maverick Apartments are 25-percent leased and five units are filled as of mid-March, said Jeffrey Flake, a regional property manager with Greystar, which manages the property and four others in the area. Maverick, whose 160 units are named after history-making individuals, features about a dozen four-story townhomes with garages on the other end of the block and 14 live-work-style units along Hennepin Avenue in the main building. Units feature laundry, bottle openers, and unique customizable gear walls. Amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop lounge, a dog wash/run and courtyards with a spa pool, a grill and a yoga space. The property was developed by Ryan Cos. and Shorenstein Properties, which owns Maverick.

Hollywood Theater

2815 Johnson St. NE

Apiary

Chowgirls Killer Catering recently signed a letter of intent with a plan to turn the Hollywood Theater in Northeast Minneapolis into a new exclusive venue. Apiary is currently restoring the 10,400-square-foot theater, which now features a renovated marquee, a green-tiled chimney and restored masonry. Under the Northeast Minneapolis-based catering company’s current plan, the historic theater would hold between 200 and 300 people for events and weddings.

1000 3rd

100 N. 3rd St.

Schafer Richardson

Preliminary plans from Schafer Richardson for an office redevelopment project in the North Loop went before the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole in early March. The developer is looking to overhaul the Zuccaro’s Produce building, a 1920s-era warehouse at 10th & 3rd, into five stories of office space targeting smaller creative firms. Construction on the roughly 50,000-square-foot proposal could begin as soon as the summer if Schafer Richardson attracts pre-leases. Construction would be about nine months.

Senior housing

917-929, 1001 2nd St. NE

Catholic Eldercare

Catholic Eldercare, a Northeast Minneapolis-based senior housing and services provider, has submitted preliminary plans for a new senior housing community just a block away from its campus in the St. Anthony West neighborhood. The company is proposing a five-story senior apartment building featuring 65 assisted living units along Broadway Street Northeast between 2nd Street and University Avenue. The building would include 57 enclosed parking spaces on the first level, along with 15 surface spaces. The mix of units features one- and two-bedroom apartments.

NE rec center

1615 Pierce St. NE

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has broken ground on a new recreation center at Northeast Athletic Field Park in Northeast Minneapolis. The new 15,000-square-foot Northeast Athletic Field Park Recreation Center will feature a full-court gym, walking track, classrooms, an activity space and a community-learning kitchen. The building, expected to open by early 2018, will be located directly north of the Jim Lupient Water Park in the Northeast Park neighborhood.

The Commons

425 Portland Ave.

Green Minneapolis

Green Minneapolis, the conservancy that is now leading the Downtown East Commons Park, has applied for a variance in relation to new entrance signs for the two-block park. The organization is planning to install five identification signs in the park, in addition to a donor wall. The wall, proposed to be approximately 30-feet long, would be located on the east block. There would also be eight freestanding monument signs inside the park, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission in March.