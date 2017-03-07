Apartment building opens near Gateway District

Maverick Apartments. Photo by Eric Best

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

Maverick Apartments

100 Hennepin Ave.

Shorenstein Properties, Ryan Cos.

A new apartment and townhome development in the North Loop has begun to open up to its first residents. Maverick Apartments consists of an approximately 160-unit apartment building along Hennepin Avenue, which has retail space on the ground floor. So far, owner Shorenstein Properties has only confirmed a lease with Starbucks for a café. On the other side of the block there are about a dozen four-story townhomes, which are separated from a parking ramp largely used by employee from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis across the street.

Macy’s

700 Nicollet Mall

601W Cos.

Macy’s announced March 1 that it has completed the sale of its historic Nicollet Mall property to 601W Cos. for $59 million. The downtown Minneapolis store, originally Dayton’s, first opened in 1902 and is now set to get a major redevelopment as a mixed-use building under new ownership. The New York-based firm is planning to build out creative office space on the upper floors and retail on the street and skyway levels, Macy’s chief store officer Jeff Kantor said in a statement. Macy’s will close the store — downtown’s largest retailer at 1.26 million square feet — this spring. In addition to the 115-year-old building at 7th & Nicollet, the sale also includes two other, more modern buildings built in 1913 and 1929.

205 Park

233 Park Ave. S.

Sherman Associates

Downtown East-based Sherman Associates plans to break ground this October on a mixed-use apartment, condo and retail project near the Mill District, a spokeswoman said. The $36-million project calls for constructing a 127-unit apartment building on a formerly city-owned parcel. The developer is also planning four walk-up condominiums, a 500-square-foot police substation and 130 underground parking spaces for residents. Restaurateur Kim Bartmann is slated to have concepts in the 205 Park building, including an approximately 5,000-square-foot restaurant and a 1,500-square-foot bakery.

Catholic Eldercare housing

2nd Avenue Northeast & Broadway Street Northeast

Catholic Eldercare

Catholic Eldercare is planning a 65-unit apartment building for seniors in Northeast Minneapolis. The market-rate project, which would target seniors age 62 and older, would add a new type of property for the longstanding senior housing provider, which owns and operates a nursing home, assisted living apartments and a new transitional care unit facility at its nearby campus. Catholic Eldercare already owns the 1.3-acre site, located along Broadway Street Northeast between 2nd and University avenues in the St. Anthony West neighborhood. The building would have a dining program and café run by Catholic Eldercare for residents and guests, though it wouldn’t be open to the public.

City office consolidation

415 5th St. S. and 501 4th Ave. S.

City of Minneapolis

The City Council has approved a plan to exchange one of the city’s parking garages at 415 S. 5th St. to acquire and demolish another parking garage on the same block in order to build a new office building for city workers. The plan, approved Feb. 24, calls for swapping the city-owned Government Center Garage for Urban Growth Property Trust’s InterPark Ramp, which UGP has agreed to. The agreement garners the city approximately $6.5 million, which will go toward its Parking Fund. The city intends to demolish the ramp for a new multi-purpose office building kitty corner from City Hall. The city’s ramp has an estimated market value of $24 million or approximately $18,500 per stall.

Ironclad

811 Washington Ave. S.

Graves Hospitality

Graves Hospitality has received approval from a City Council committee for its Ironclad development, which would feature a mixed-use project featuring a 14-story apartment portion with 171 units, an eight-story Marriott Moxy hotel with 148 rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail space. The proposal would replace a large surface parking lot along Washington Avenue near U.S. Bank Stadium. Ironclad would incorporate nearly 390 parking stalls between two levels of underground parking and two levels of above-grade parking at the rear of the property, according to plans submitted in late February. The developer is considering a second phase that would add 20 townhomes.

5th Street bridge

5th Street Southeast

City of Minneapolis

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to replace the 5th Street Southeast Bridge over Interstate 35W in mid-2018 or early 2019 A concept of the replacement, approved by consent at the City Council’s Transportation & Public Works Committee on Feb. 28, would move the bridge a half block to the north in order to make it easier to construct ADA-compliant approaches with shorter retaining walls. The pedestrian and bicycle bridge is one of the most heavily used in the state. The public will be able to give input on aesthetics of the replacement bridge.

YMCA

651 Nicollet Mall

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

The YMCA is requesting a site plan review related to new additions to its new headquarters and facility currently taking shape on Nicollet Mall. The nonprofit is proposing two additions to Gaviidae Common, including a 720-square-foot addition that would provide access to an open rooftop fitness studio, according to plans submitted for the City Planning Commission’s March 6 meeting. The other is a 1,400-square-foot corner infill on the fifth level that would add space for a gymnasium. The YMCA is also proposing a dynamic sign, which would not comply with several city requirements.

Boom Island Bridge

501 Ramsey St. NE

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is revising plans for the rehabilitation of the Boom Island-Nicollet Island Bridge in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood. The Heritage Preservation Commission denied the board’s application for a certificate of appropriateness to allow for the $1.5-million renovation, which calls for replacing the 1901 bridge’s timber deck and installing new precast concrete deck panels. The board also seeks to update the bridge’s lighting, bearings and railings, among other changes. The HPC found that the project, specifically the removal of steel stringers and timber ties, would affect the bridge’s historic integrity. The Park Board doesn’t have a new timeline for construction, which could have started as soon as this summer.

H.Q. Apartments

Portland & 9th

Kraus-Anderson

Kraus-Anderson has launched the website for its new apartment project taking shape as part of its full-block development in the Elliot Park neighborhood. The 17-story H.Q. Apartments, developed by Kraus-Anderson and to be managed by Saturday Properties, will have 306 units when it opens next year. The website, hq.apartments, includes the tagline “your own personal headquarters.” The block will also be home to Kraus-Anderson’s new five-story headquarters, along with the eight-story Elliot hotel and a Finnegans microbrewery.