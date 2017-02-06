Seniors have a new community in the Mill District

Image courtesy of Ecumen

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

Abiitan Mill City

428 S. 2nd St.

Ecumen

Shoreview-based Ecumen is putting the finishing touches on its new urban retirement community in the Mill District. The five-story Abiitan Mill City features 86 independent-living units and 48 memory-care units for residents ages 55 and up, along with two levels of underground parking. The non-profit developer has also opened Smith & Porter, a restaurant with a full bar, and Porter Café, a breakfast, lunch and coffee spot on the ground floor, that are open to the public. The $42-million rental property has several amenities for residents, including a solarium, a roof garden, a clubroom and a G-Werx fitness center that will be home to 501Fit. Residents began moving into the independent-living units last December and two residents have moved into the memory-care floor as of early February.

The Depot

225 3rd Ave. S.

CSM Corp.

CSM Corp, the owner of The Depot, will close the ice skating rink as it prepares to expand the hotel’s event center space. The company plans to enclose its surface parking lot to build a 24,000-square-foot addition for more banquet space for Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot, which would allow it to host two large events simultaneously. CSM has added additional days for skating before it closes the rink March 11. The Heritage Preservation Commission approved the $7-million renovation Jan. 31.

14th & Marshall

1327 Marshall St. NE

CPM Cos.

CPM Cos. has submitted preliminary plans for a six-story apartment building that would replace a surface lot near the Grain Belt Brewery complex in Northeast Minneapolis. The Minneapolis-based developer is proposing to build a 111-unit apartment building at 14th & Marshall in the Sheridan neighborhood, just next door to Dusty’s Bar, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole for an early February meeting. The project includes a ground-level parking garage with 47 parking stalls. It would keep 16 surface spots for Dusty’s, as the project eliminates some of the bar’s parking. ESG Architects is handling the project’s design.

Macy’s

700 Nicollet Mall

Macy’s Retail Holdings

City Center Realty Partners has filed a lawsuit alleging Macy’s cost the firm millions of dollars after the retailer went with another buyer for the its buildings on Nicollet Mall. Macy’s announced earlier this year that it is selling the historic home of Dayton’s department store, which has been a Macy’s for the past decade, to New York-based 601W Cos. The Star Tribune reported the firm is paying $40 million for the 1 million-square-foot complex. The suit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Macy’s pulling out of the deal cost City Center millions of dollars associated with due diligence — things like an environmental investigation, the historic tax credit application process and engineering work — and lost income. The store is slated to close next month.

Lowry Tunnel

Interstate 94

Minnesota Department of Transportation

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close one side of the Lowry Tunnel from May to August and will reduce the speed limit in it to 30 miles per hour. The closure is part of a larger project that calls for resurfacing roads and repairing 50 bridges on I-94 between Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis to Single Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Park. MnDOT says the $57-million project will maintain the pavement and bridges of the current roads and extend the usable life of the pavement for about 12 to 15 years.

Upper Harbor Terminal

3360 1st St. N.

United Properties

The City of Minneapolis and Park Board have selected a team of local companies to lead the development of one of the city’s biggest new park projects. In January both the City Council and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board confirmed United Properties to lead the group responsible for the overhaul of the nearly 50-acre Upper Harbor Terminal site in North Minneapolis. Thor Development and First Avenue Productions are also part of the team, which released a preliminary proposal for the site late last year that included up to 1,000 units of housing, a 10,000-person amphitheater and 18 acres of parkland. City staff will now negotiate an exclusive rights agreement with all three parties regarding the city-owned site, once a shipping terminal.

205 Park

205 Park Ave. S.

Sherman Associates

The City Council’s Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee has approved the land sale of city-owned land in the Mill District to Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates. The developer is buying the land for $3.25 million. Sherman Associates has proposed building a $36-million building with 115 apartments and four two-story, for-sale townhomes. The project would feature an approximately 5,000-square-foot restaurant and a 1,500-square-foot bakery from restaurateur Kim Bartmann, a 500-square-foot police substation and 130 underground parking spaces for residents. The city issued a request for proposals last April that also drew a plan from Grand Real Estate Advisors, which proposed a mid-rise condo building.

Target Center

600 N. 1st Ave.

City of Minneapolis

Crews have finished work on a new premium space for some Timberwolves and Lynx season ticket holders that will open to basketball fans next season on the Target Center’s skyway level. The TCL SixOneTwo Lounge, a piece of the city-owned arena’s renovation, will give members seated in sections 130, 131 and 132 direct access to the concourse. The news comes as Glen Taylor, the teams’ owner, announced an additional $9 million–$12 million investment into the arena’s renovation for a new skyway connection, new seats and other improvements.

Maverick Apartments

100 Hennepin

Shorenstein Properties, Ryan Cos.

Residents will soon begin moving into a new apartment community along Hennepin Avenue in the Gateway District of downtown Minneapolis. Maverick Apartments, located in the North Loop neighborhood near the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is slated to begin occupancy on March 1. The two-part project includes an approximately 160-unit, mixed-use building and a row of nearly a dozen four-story townhomes on the other side of a parking ramp on the block.

Light rail development

N/A

Metropolitan Council

The Metropolitan Council recently announced that nearly $6.8 million in new development projects have been built along light rail lines. The Green Line saw a vast majority of the investment, with $5.1 billion spent along that line that connects downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul. About half, or $2.5 billion, of the development dollars were associated with projects near the five stations in downtown Minneapolis shared by the Green and Blue lines. The Blue Line Extension, which will begin construction next year and open in 2021, saw nearly half a billion dollars according to the Met Council. That line will connect downtown Minneapolis to northwest suburbs. The data does not include large stadiums like Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.