‘Ironclad’ hotel, apt complex clears Planning Commission

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

Ironclad

811 Washington Ave. S.

Graves Hospitality

Graves Hospitality has submitted new plans for its Ironclad development, which would feature a mixed-use project featuring a 14-story portion with 171 apartments, an eight-story Marriott Moxy hotel with 148 rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail space. The proposal is located along Washington Avenue and would replace a large surface parking lot near U.S. Bank Stadium in Downtown East. The complex would incorporate nearly 390 parking stalls between two levels of underground parking and two levels of above-grade parking at the rear of the property, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission for its Feb. 21 meeting where it received approval. The hotel developer is planning a two-phase project with a second phase adding approximately 38,000 square feet of additional space and 20 more apartments.

Water Works

420 1st St. S.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is making progress on its Water Works project, an overhaul of the downtown Minneapolis riverfront that calls for selectively demolishing the Fuji-Ya building. The Heritage Preservation Commission heard an informational presentation on Waters Works and the demolition of the board-owned building in mid-February. The next update will come when the board returns to the HPC once additional reviewing of the concept and examination of the site conditions is 30-percent complete. Deconstruction of the building is tentatively planned for this summer. The first phase of the roughly $27-million Water Works would wrap up in 2019.

1000 3rd

1000 N. 3rd St.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson recently revealed a preliminary proposal to redevelop the Zuccaro’s Produce building in the North Loop into a five-story office building. In a presentation to a planning committee with the North Loop Neighborhood Association, representatives with the North Loop-based developer said they could begin work as soon as this summer if some of the roughly 53,000-square-foot office project was preleased. The project calls for adding three floors onto the 1920s building at 10th & 3rd. A nine-month construction timeline would mean the project, which would target smaller creative officer users, could open by next spring.

Minneapolis Armory

500 S. 6th St.

City of Minneapolis

The Heritage Preservation Commission and city planning staff have adopted a report and recommended the local designation of the Minneapolis Armory as a local historic landmark. The full-block building located near U.S. Bank Stadium is currently seeing renovations from Swervo Development to transform it into an event center. The designation is slated to go before the full City Council in late February.

Hillman redo

120-126 3rd Ave. N.

Paster Properties, Urban Anthology

Paster Properties and Urban Anthology have purchased a warehouse complete in the North Loop with a plan to renovate it into a mix of retail and office space. The developers have purchased the Hillman Building and the adjoining Porter Electric Warehouse building in a deal that closed Feb. 1. The Hillman family has owned the building, which sits across the street from the Colonial Warehouse building, for generations. The complex features 24,000 square feet for redevelopment. The block also features a small surface parking lot.

The Maytag

515 Washington Ave. N.

Saturday Properties

The building out of offices inside the renovated Gardner Hardware building, now known as The Maytag, has begun. Brent Rogers, founder of developer Saturday Properties, said in an email that the building is set to open this spring. Announced tenants include Gabriel deGrood Bendt (GdB), GdB Pitch, Ackmann & Dickenson (A&D) and Modern Climate — all companies acquired by Clear Night Group — which will occupy a combined 25,000 square feet. The developer recently submitted plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission to build a third entrance and add new exterior signage for tenants, among other changes. The historic North Loop building was the longtime home of local hardware retailer until late 2015.

Variant

315 7th Ave. N.

Greco Properties, Opus Group

Greco Properties and Opus Group have unveiled branding for a new apartment building in the North Loop. Variant, a roughly 140-apartment community, has replaced the one-story ABC Industrial Storage building on 7th Avenue in the neighborhood. The six-story mixed-use building will feature approximately 16,000 square feet of retail space, two levels of underground parking and walk-up units. The projected total development cost is $35.5 million. Residents are slated to begin moving into the building in late summer or fall. More information is available at variantmpls.com.

The Parkway

1501 La Salle Ave.

TE Miller Development

Parkway Properties Investors, an entity affiliated with Minneapolis-based CPM Cos. and FIDES Investment of Illinois, has sold The Parkway in Loring Park for $6.5 million. Eden Prairie-based TE Miller Development purchased the 70-unit apartment building, located a block from the park on LaSalle Avenue. The sale of the 1917 building translates to about $93,000 per unit. The Parkway has gone through significant renovations to its lobby and common areas, and half the units saw upgrades prior to the sale, CBRE Multifamily, which arranged the sale, said in a statement.

Abiitan Mill City

428 S. 2nd St.

Ecumen

Abiitan Mill City, a senior living community near the Mill District, has begun moving in residents to both its 86 independent-living units and its 48 memory-care suites. So far 20 independent-living units have been leased after move-ins began last December. A couple residents have moved or will soon move into the memory-care suites, a spokesman with the developer said, though those units weren’t available for pre-leasing. A restaurant (Smith & Porter), a café (Porter Café) and a fitness tenant, (G-Werx Fitness) have all recently opened to the public on the building’s main level.

@mosphere

720 N. 5th St.

Schafer Richardson

Minneapolis-based Schafer Richardson has backed off from an 11-story office project in the North Loop, and will instead invest in a warehouse building on the site into creative office space. Maureen Michalski, director of development, said they will not be going forward with @mosphere, the project that had been slated for the approximately 90,000-square-foot building now home to Weather-Rite. The industrial building will instead see beautification efforts to prepare it for new tenants.