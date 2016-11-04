Downtown prepares for surge of new hotel rooms

The Elliot Hotel. Submitted image

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

The Elliot

5th Avenue & 9th Street

Kraus-Anderson, Wilkinson Corporation

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson announced Friday that the hotel planned for its whole-block development in Elliot Park will be an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott called The Elliot. The eight-story, 165-room luxury hotel at 5th & 9th is just one part of the block, which, once complete, will be home to the developer’s new five-story headquarters, the 17-story H.Q. apartments and a Finnegans microbrewery. The Elliot, which will be co-developed by Wilkinson Corporation and operated by Coury Hospitality, will be connected to the brewery and will feature a restaurant, bar, event space and meeting rooms. The brick-clad hotel, designed by ESG Architects, is planned to be a member of Marriott’s 4-Diamond Autograph Collection. Mike Hille, Kraus-Anderson’s senior vice president of development, said The Elliot is scheduled to open in the early summer of 2018.

Hewing Hotel

300 Washington Ave. N.

Aparium Hotel Group, Fe Equus

Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group is opening the doors of its latest property, the Hewing Hotel in the North Loop, to its first guests this month. The 124-room boutique hotel will get a soft opening in mid-November as its high-end restaurant, the Nordic-focused Tullibee, opens for its first diners on Nov. 17. The Hewing is inside the 1897 Jackson building, a former farm equipment showroom, at Washington & 3rd. It features a yoga studio and fitness room, along with a rooftop pool, lounge and sauna that will be open to hotel guests, members of the Hewing’s social club and, during evening hours, the public. The hotel has already begun booking rooms for November.

Radisson Red

609 3rd St. S.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

A five-story Radisson Red hotel, a new millennial-focused brand from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, will have a soft opening in mid-November. The 164-room hotel is the country’s first of the brand, which is designed to attract younger travelers by getting rid of the traditional check-in desk (there’s a Radisson Red app) and hospitality workers (the hotel calls them creatives and curators), among other changes. Radisson Red features the global food truck-inspired OUIBar + KITCHN, a fitness center and a mural from local artist Adam Turman.

AC Hotel Minneapolis

401 Hennepin Ave.

Sage Hospitality

Among the recent wave of new hotels opening in downtown Minneapolis, the new AC Hotel by Marriott at Hennepin & 4th is the largest by the number of rooms. Marriott and operator Denver-based Sage Hospitality opened the 245-room hotel, the first of the brand in the Twin Cities and the tenth in the country. The nine-story property features an AC Lounge bar, an AC Kitchen restaurant and 1,400 square feet of meeting space, including two private media salons, an executive boardroom and the 600-square-foot The Hennepin room. The $51-million project was designed by ESG Architects and developed by Mortenson Development.

Target Center

600 N. 1st Ave.

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota Timberwolves

Suite holders at Target Center will get a taste of the venue’s new improvements on Nov. 1 when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the team’s home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. Crews have recently completed the Treasure Island Resort & Casino Premium Level, an expanded club space with 200 seats, along with an additional 100 seats in another section that have club access. The venue is also unveiling new small group-oriented theater boxes, which the team says are new offerings to the Twin Cities market. There are also the Chairman’s Suites, which include a private suite with a balcony and access to the Chairman’s club with gourmet dining and complimentary bar.

Upper Harbor Terminal

Between 33rd Avenue North and 40th Avenue North

United Properties, Thor Construction

Bloomington-based United Properties and Minneapolis-based Thor Construction have submitted a preliminary proposal to overhaul a former shipping terminal in North Minneapolis into housing, a performance venue, office space and a destination park. The City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board recently announced the two developers, along with concert venue operator First Avenue Productions, were the only team to respond to a request for qualifications to be the master developer of the Upper Harbor Terminal. Released proposal documents call for 700-1,000 units of housing, 100,000-150,000 square feet of creative office space, 40,000-70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 180,000 square feet of space for advanced manufacturing and an amphitheater capable of hosting 8,000 to 10,000 people for concerts and music festivals. The city and board expect to begin the planning process next March.

Cedar Riverside Opportunity Center

515 15th Ave. S.

City of Minneapolis

Local government and nonprofit leaders gathered Oct. 28 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new resource center for Cedar-Riverside residents in the Five15 on the Park apartment building. The center, located across the street from the Brian Coyle Center, will have job training, youth programs and counselors in order to address the neighborhood’s disproportionately high unemployment rate. A memo from Council Member Abdi Warsame’s (Ward 6) office describes the center as a “one-stop shop to access educational and workface resources that provide people a direct access to skill-building opportunities leading to well-paying jobs.”

Walker Art Center

1750 Hennepin Ave.

Walker Art Center, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Walker Art Center will open the first phase of campus renovations, including a new outdoor plaza, main entrance and lobby that are open to the public, on Nov. 11. On top of these additions the Walker will be opening Esker Grove, its new restaurant concept headed by Piccolo’s Doug Flicker, for full service in December. The center has also recently acquired new work, including “X” from Los Angeles-based artist Liz Larner that will be located on the outdoor plaza outside the new entrance. The Walker’s gift shop will get a small extension called the Little Walker Shop with a more focused assortment of merchandise available in the main lobby.

The Falls

1 Portland Ave.

Friends of the Lock and Dam

Citizen group Friends of the Lock and Dam is proposing to preserve the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam building as a $45-million visitor and interpretive center. The lock, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, closed last year following an act from Congress. The preliminary proposal features a 7,500-square-foot visitor center with local government partners, a 50,000-square-foot interpretive center, a new one-acre park, an observation deck, a canoe landing and spaces for a restaurant, parking and events. FL&D president Paul Reyelts and board member Tom Fisher told The Journal the project could be folded into the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s riverfront overhaul, which is known as Water Works. Currently Crown Hydro is proposing a hydroelectric project for the lock and dam area.

200 Central

200 Central Ave. SE

Alatus

Minneapolis-based developer Alatus is expected to begin demolition of the Washburn McReavy funeral home and the former St. Anthony Commercial Club in Southeast Minneapolis this month as part of a new condo tower project. The unnamed 42-story housing project would have around 214 units. Development Director Chris Osmundson said in an email last month that they expect to begin construction work on the tower by the end of the year.