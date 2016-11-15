Developer makes way for next condo building

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

200 Central

200 Central Ave. SE

Alatus

Downtown Minneapolis-based Alatus is beginning work on a site in Southeast Minneapolis where it intends to build a 42-story tower condo tower. Chris Osmundson, a development director with Alatus, said in a Nov. 10 email that they plan to begin the demolition process of the Washburn McReavy funeral chapel and the former St. Anthony Commercial Club buildings on Nov. 14. Once finished, the unnamed residential tower will feature more than 200 condos, a restaurant concept from Ryan Burnet and an additional commercial space. Construction on the building is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Radisson Red

609 3rd St. S.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

The first Radisson Red hotel in the United States officially opened Nov. 16 in Downtown East. The 164-room hotel is part of a new brand from Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group that is intended to attract millennials with high-speed Internet connections, its own Radisson Red check-in app and a digital wall where guests can find local restaurants and take selfies, among other design elements. Its restaurant, a global food truck-inspired concept called OUIBar + KITCHN, also opened Nov. 16. The hotel features a fitness center and a mural from local artist Adam Turman.

Hewing Hotel

300 Washington Ave. N.

Aparium Hotel Group, Fe Equus

The North Loop’s latest hotel is now open. The 124-room Hewing Hotel from Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group and Milwaukee-based developer Fe Equus officially opened Nov. 16 at Washington & 3rd. The hotel will bring rooftop dining to the neighborhood with a bar, pool and sauna now atop the 1897 Jackson building, a former farm equipment showroom. The Hewing also features a fitness room and event spaces like the 3,000-square-foot Andrews Ballroom and the 870-square-foot Commissioner Boardroom. Its restaurant, the Nordic-focused Tullibee, officially opened to diners on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Encore

212 10th Ave. S.

Sherman Associates

The first residents of The Encore, a new luxury apartment building in the Mill District, will begin moving in Dec. 1, according to a spokeswoman with Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates. The Encore features 123 units, from three-bedroom penthouse apartments to multilevel townhomes with private entrances. It also has a 12-story rooftop terrace with a gourmet catering kitchen, a second-floor clubroom with a bar, and a large fitness center. The project is the developer’s final piece on the block after the Aloft Hotel and Zenith Condominiums.

419 Washington

419 Washington Ave. N.

Swervo Development, CPM Cos.

The City Council sent developers CPM Cos. and Swervo Development back to the drawing board when council members voted Nov. 4 to support an appeal regarding a 10-story office building they proposed for the North Loop. Jerrit Bromley appealed the Heritage Preservation Commission’s decision approving a certificate of appropriateness for the proposal based on concerns with traffic, its height and a skyway connection. Original plans called for nearly 200,000 square feet of office space, about 10,000 square feet of retail and/or restaurant space along 5th Avenue North and a skyway connection to a neighboring four-story building.

18 W. 15th

12-18 W. 15th St.

CPM Cos.

Updated plans from CPM Cos. for a 75-unit apartment building in Loring Park passed through a Nov. 1 meeting of the City Planning Commission. The Minneapolis-based developer has proposed a six-story building with 34 enclosed parking spaces for cars to replace a surface parking lot near the Minneapolis Convention Center. The building would feature 100 bicycle parking spaces and a rooftop amenity deck. DJR Architecture is handling the project’s design. CPM manages The Parkway Apartments building across the street at LaSalle & 15th. The developer told The Journal in August when plans first surfaced that construction could begin by the end of the year.

Great River Landing

813 N. 5th St.

Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative

St. Paul-based Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative recently announced it has secured full capital funding, or $14.1 million, for a new 72-unit supportive housing development for adults who have experienced incarceration, homelessness and unemployment. The project, named Great River Landing, is proposed for a mostly vacant lot in the North Loop not far from the Target Field transit station. Great River Landing would provide efficiency housing for 72 adults — primarily African-American men — offices for staff from service provider Better Futures Minnesota and shared kitchens, bathrooms and common space, according to a press release. Partners Plymouth Congregational Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church are also supporting the project. The developer estimates construction will begin in late 2017.

YouthLink housing

41 N. 12th St.

Project for Pride in Living

The City Council has approved a supportive housing expansion of YouthLink for a preliminary reservation of Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit totaling nearly $100,000. Through a partnership with Project for Pride in Living, the downtown homeless youth center is looking to build a five-story, 46-bed supportive housing addition to its facility near the Loring Park neighborhood. The expansion would provide housing and support services for homeless youth between ages 18 and 23. Residents would have access to support services through YouthLink and a Career Pathways center.

Upper Harbor Terminal

Between Dowling Avenue North and 36th Avenue North

United Properties, Thor Construction

United Properties of Bloomington and Fridley-based Thor Construction have publically shared a proposal to overhaul a nearly 50-acre riverfront site in North Minneapolis with an amphitheater, housing and office space, among other uses. The project, a response to a request for qualifications from the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, features up to 1,000 units of housing, 150,000 square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail space and 180,000 square feet of manufacturing space. It would also feature 18 acres of parkland and an amphitheater for 8,000 to 10,000 people programmed by First Avenue Productions.

12th Street Transit Ramp

2nd and Marquette avenues

City of Minneapolis

The City Council hopes to correct one of the worst congestion pinch points in the Twin Cities with a new transit ramp for the proposed Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit system linking Burnsville and Minneapolis. Council members recently approved the final layout for a new transit ramp connecting Interstate 35W to transit lanes on 2nd and Marquette avenues in downtown Minneapolis. The ramp will serve Orange Line buses and all I-35W express bus routes, an estimated 700 trips daily. Construction on the line is expected to start in 2017.