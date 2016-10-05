Downtown sees wave of new hotel rooms

The 245-room AC Hotel by Marriott prepares to open on Hennepin Avenue. Submitted photo

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

AC Hotel by Marriott

401 Hennepin Ave.

Sage Hospitality, Mortenson Development

Sage Hospitality will open a new AC Hotel by Marriott in October at Hennepin & 4th in downtown Minneapolis. The 245-room hotel, developed and co-owned by Mortenson and managed by Sage, is the brand’s first property in the state. The nine-story hotel offers guests — the brand targets “creative and entrepreneurial travelers” — a lounge and bar, a library, a salon, a 24/7 fitness center and more than 1,500 square feet of meeting space, according to a release. The hotel is slated to have a soft opening Friday, Oct. 14, a spokeswoman said. The official opening date is Nov. 10.

Hewing Hotel

300 Washington Ave. N.

Aparium Hotel Group

Chicago-based Aparium Hotel Group and Milwaukee-based developer Fe Equus are preparing to open the 124-room Hewing Hotel this fall in the historic Jackson building in the North Loop. The hotel will be home to the 3,000-square-foot Andrews Ballroom with a capacity of 176 banquet-style or 250 with cocktail seating, as well as the Commissioner Boardroom with room for 16. It will also feature the Nordic-influenced Tullibee, a full-service restaurant with coffee service and a cocktail program. Guests and social club members will be able to use a year-round rooftop bar, pool and sauna. The hotel has begun booking rooms after Jan. 1, 2017.

729 Washington

729 Washington Ave. N.

United Properties

United Properties is proposing to build a mixed-use project featuring a 10-story office building, apartments and a parking garage on a large surface lot in the North Loop. The lot, located mid-block between 7th and 8th avenues and Washington Avenue and 3rd Street, last saw a similar joint proposal from the Bloomington-based developer and Greco Properties, but that plan was scrapped. The updated proposal features a nearly 200,000-square-foot, brick-clad office building with an 8,000-square-foot retail space on the main level, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. On the 3rd Street side of the building there would be an approximately seven-story parking garage and residential structure with 44 residential units, 7,700 square feet of retail space and 274 aboveground parking spaces. There would also be 134 underground parking stalls, located under the entire site, for a total of about 400 spaces for office tenants, residents and the neighboring Loose-Wiles Building, which is owned by the developer. Residents and visitors could use the parking during non-office hours, according to the proposal.

419 Washington

419 Washington Ave. N.

Swervo Development, CPM Cos.

Ned Abdul’s Swervo Development and CPM Companies are proposing a 10-story office building behind the Internet Exchange Building in the North Loop. New plans submitted to the Heritage Preservation Commission, which reviewed the plans in late September, call for nearly 200,000 square feet of office space, about 10,000 square feet of retail and/or restaurant space along 5th Avenue North and a skyway connection to the neighboring four-story building. The building would have eight levels of parking, including three underground and five above ground, for a total of about 480 stalls. DJR Architecture is handling the project’s design.

Target Center

600 N. 1st Ave.

City of Minneapolis

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced in September plans to revamp the Target Center’s food offerings, which will now be led by chef David Fhima. The city-owned venue is currently going through a nearly $129-million renovation that will wrap up next fall. The Target Center’s menu will change in phases with the renovation, with the first changes coming into effect in the new Chairman’s Suites and Theater Boxes during the Timberwolves’ 2016-2017 season. In addition to new suites, the venue will see improvements to its exterior, sound system, lighting, restrooms and seating.

1501 Como

1501 Como Ave. SE

CPM Companies

CPM Companies expects to break ground in early October on a three-story apartment building on Como Avenue near the University of Minnesota. The Minneapolis-based developer is planning 30-unit building at the corner of Como & 15th in place of the Como Imports Auto Repair shop, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission for a mid-September meeting. The building will have some walk-out units, a common lounge area and, during the summer, outdoor seating along 15th. CPM is planning 12 enclosed parking spaces. Principal Dan Oberpriller said they’re anticipating a 10-month construction, so the building should open next summer.

Hollywood Theater

2815-2819 Johnston St. NE

Preservation Design Works

Preservation Design Works has submitted a plan to use the Hollywood Theater in Northeast Minneapolis as an event center. Andrew Volna, who is overhauling the historic theater for modern use as Out of the Past Redevelopment, told The Journal in September that an “extremely viable” group was looking to operate an event center in the roughly 10,500-square-foot space. The development team is requesting a historic variance to allow for the event center, which is now allowed under the theater’s C1 Neighborhood Commercial District zoning. No additional parking would be required for this use of the building, according to a city planning staff report.

Nolo Flats

602 N. 1st St.

Solhem Companies

Nolo Flats, the latest apartment project to open from Curt Gunsbury’s Solhem Companies, is 90-percent leased after residents began moving in July 1, Gunsbury said in an email. Gunsbury and Robb Miller of TE Miller Development first proposed the development as a condo building in the summer of 2014, but scrapped those plans last spring due to a lack of demand and instead planned a roughly 70-unit apartment building. The developer broke ground on another project just a couple blocks away at 721 1st St. N. in mid-August. The unnamed development will feature an approximately six-story, 124-unit apartment building.

Riverplace

43 Bank St. SE

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation

Sentinel Real Estate recently announced plans to renovate Riverplace, an office complex across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis, to add new tenant amenities and upgrade the building. Riverplace will get exterior upgrades, reconfigured hallways and wayfinding improvements through the project. Tenants will have a rooftop lounge slated to be finished this fall, along with an updated common area and a new fitness center. Colliers International Minneapolis-St. Paul will represent Sentinel for leasing services.

Legacy Lofts

121 12th Ave. S.

Shamrock Cos.

After working on Shamrock Companies’ newly opened Portland Tower project, Minneapolis-based RJM Construction will oversee construction of the condo developer’s next building, Legacy Lofts. Site preparations, including the demolition of the Cenveo Building, are already underway on the site, located in the northeast corner of the Downtown East neighborhood. The 1-million-square-foot building, which will range from 14 to 18 stories, will have 374 condos, a playground, a pool and a green roof for lawn bowling. The development team also includes Oertel Architects and BKBM Engineers. The project is slated to open in the summer of 2018.