Developer breaks ground on downtown’s next tower

Opus held an official groundbreaking Oct. 3 for a 30-story tower in downtown Minneapolis. Submitted photo

Ritz Residences

315 Nicollet Mall

Opus Group

Opus Development officially began work Oct. 3 on a nearly 370-unit high-rise, which replaces a surface parking lot across from the Minneapolis Central Library where the Ritz Hotel once stood. The project, tentatively known as 365 Nicollet or the Ritz Residences, will have 9,500 square feet of commercial space split between storefronts on Nicollet Mall and Marquette Avenue. Amenities will include a yoga room, a sauna, a steam room and a sixth-floor deck with a pool and a hot tub. The 365 Nicollet project is slated for completion in August 2018. Opus AE Group is the project designer and architect of record on the project. Opus Design Build is handling construction.

H.Q.

Portland & 9th

Kraus-Anderson

Minneapolis-based developer Kraus-Anderson has begun construction on a 306-unit apartment building as part of a full-block redevelopment project in downtown Minneapolis. The 17-story building, dubbed H.Q., will be clad in brick masonry on the first nine floors and aluminum paneling on the upper floors. A two-story lobby will feature a bar and seating areas. Minneapolis-based Saturday Properties will manage the property. Along with H.Q., the developer is redeveloping its own headquarters — it just celebrated a topping-off of the building — and adding a 160-room hotel and a Finnegan’s microbrewery to the block.

Radisson Red

609 3rd St. S.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group has high hopes for its Radisson Red hotels, a new brand meant to attract young travelers by breaking down the song and dance of traditional hospitality. The Minneapolis-based company will open the country’s first Radisson Red hotel a couple blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium this fall. The 164-room hotel won’t feature a traditional lobby desk or even the usual tiny toiletries. The five-story Radisson Red features the global food truck-inspired OUIBar + KITCHN, a fitness center and a mural from local artist Adam Turman. It’s set to have a soft open on Nov. 16.

AC Hotel Minneapolis

401 Hennepin Ave.

Mortenson Development

Marriott and operator Denver-based Sage Hospitality have opened a nine-story AC Hotel by Marriott at Hennepin & 4th in downtown Minneapolis. The 245-room hotel, the first of the brand in the Twin Cities and the tenth in the country, features an AC Lounge bar, a AC Kitchen restaurant and 1,400 square feet of meeting space, including two private media salons, an executive boardroom and the 600-square-foot The Hennepin room. The $51-million project was designed by ESG Architects and developed by Mortenson Development. AC Hotel Minneapolis had a soft opening on Oct. 14.

West Elm hotel

N/A

DDK

New York-based West Elm recently announced an expansion into the hospitality industry, along with plans to open one of its first hotels in Minneapolis. Through a partnership with hospitality management and development company DDK, the home décor brand, which is owned by Williams-Sonoma, is also looking to open locally managed properties in Detroit, Mich.; Savannah, Ga.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Indianapolis, Ind. Guests of the West Elm brand will be able to purchase furnishings and artwork found in any room online.

Maytag building

515 Washington Ave. N.

Saturday Properties

Clear Night Group has announced it will bring several of its recently acquired marketing and technology firms to three floors of the Maytag building. Gabriel deGrood Bendt (GdB), GdB Pitch, Ackmann & Dickenson (A&D) and Modern Climate will occupy 25,000 square feet of the building once its renovated. Saturday Properties is currently updating the historic North Loop building, which was the longtime home of Gardner Hardware until late 2015. The companies plan to move into the four-story building next spring.

Canopy by Hilton

700 3rd St. S.

Sherman Associates

Sherman Associates will partner with Hilton to bring the first of its new Canopy by Hilton line of hotels to the Midwest. The developer is overhauling the Thresher Square building complex in Downtown East into a 182-room hotel with a 3,000-square-foot restaurant. Adjacent to the project is Sherman’s six-story East End Apartments development, which will add 180 apartments to the in-demand area. That building will also feature an approximately 16,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s grocery store and a Jimmy John’s location.

200 Central

200 Central Ave. SE

Alatus

Alatus is set to begin demolition of two buildings in Southeast Minneapolis, a Washburn McReavy funeral home and the former St. Anthony Commercial Club, in late October or early November in preparation for its next condo tower. Development Director Chris Osmundson said in an email that they expect to begin construction on a 42-story tower with 214 condo units by the end of the year. The tower will feature three levels of underground parking and a four-story podium with a restaurant concept from Ryan Burnet and above-ground parking.

Transitional Care Unit

149 8th Ave. NE

Catholic Eldercare

Northeast Minneapolis-based Catholic Eldercare is opening its new $10-million transitional care facility following a 12-month construction. The campus expansion adds a 24-bed facility that will primarily serve elderly patients with chronic conditions who need short-stay service. The 23,000-square-foot building is home to an array of amenities, like a café for visitors, a private green space and a hydro spa. Dan Johnson, president and CEO of Catholic Eldercare, told The Journal this summer that the area is currently without such a facility and the new expansion will serve the growing populations of downtown and Northeast Minneapolis.

First & First portfolio

Various addresses

First & First

CBRE announced in October that it is offering a 10-property portfolio from First & First for sale that includes unique buildings across the Twin Cities. The 504,000-square-foot portfolio includes buildings in four neighborhoods: the North Loop (811 Glenwood, 606 Washington and 244, 248 and 252 1st Ave. N.), Northeast Minneapolis (The Broadway, Van Buren, The Alamo and 501-505 1st Ave. NE), Whittier (Icehouse Plaza and 2644 Nicollet Ave.) and Midway in St. Paul (Vandalia Tower). The portfolio is 75-percent leased.