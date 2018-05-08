No plea entered during Noor court appearance

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor leaving the courthouse Tuesday. Noor was escorted by defense attorneys Peter Wold, left, and Tom Plunkett, right. Photo by Dylan Thomas

On trial for murder, the former Minneapolis police office appeared briefly in court Tuesday

Mohamed Noor, the former police officer facing murder chargers for the on-duty shooting of a Southwest Minneapolis woman last year, did not enter a plea during a brief hearing Tuesday morning in Hennepin County District Court.

Noor did not speak during the omnibus hearing, which lasted only a few minutes. A document filed with the court April 25 indicated he intends to plead not guilty and argue during trial that he was acting in self-defense and used reasonable force in the July 2017 incident.

Noor shot and killed Justince Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, in the alley behind her Fulton-neighborhood home the night of July 15. The former officer and his partner were responding to a 911 call placed by Damond, a native of Australia who was engaged and living with her fiancé in Minneapolis.

The small 19th-floor courtroom was filled to capacity, and some late arrivals were forced to wait outside, including a television crew from Australia. Noor left the Hennepin County Government Center flanked by defense attorneys Tom Plunkett and Peter Wold. Surrounded by a group of reporters while they walked, they answered no questions.