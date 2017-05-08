Met Council hosts meetings on proposed transit fare hikes

The Metropolitan Council plans a series of public meetings in May and June to gather input on a proposed fare hike for its transit services, including the buses and light rail trains operated by Metro Transit.

Met Council officials are weighing a plan to increase fares by either 25 cents or 50 cents. The fare to ride a bus or light rail train is currently $1.75 during off-peak hours and $2.25 during peak service hours in the morning and evening.

Met Council is facing a projected $74-million deficit in its transit budget.

Late last year, the council tied the deficit to a projected shortfall in the motor vehicle sales tax, a significant source of revenue for Metro Transit operations.