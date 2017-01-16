Thousands hear civil rights activist Evers-Williams at MLK Breakfast

Myrlie Evers-Williams encouraged people to stay involved in the pursuit of civil rights on Monday. Photo courtesy General Mills

Several thousand people packed the 27th-annual MLK Holiday Breakfast Monday to hear civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams.

Evers-Williams’ husband, Medgar Evers, was a civil rights activist murdered in 1963 because of his efforts to fight segregation. Evers-Williams gained fame for her work to seek justice for his murder and most recently for speaking at President Obama’s second inauguration.

She struck a hopeful tone in her remarks, though she did express concern about the election of Donald Trump as president.

“We are challenged today as we have never been challenged before,” she said.

In a press conference after the breakfast, she said that she’s ill by “the overall state of our country.” She declined to elaborate further but said she did not vote for Trump.

When asked about Trump’s recent tweets attacking Georgia congressman and civil-rights activist John Lewis, she said, “that remark sounds as though the person who made it is terribly ill informed.”

Lewis said on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” that he doesn’t consider Trump a legitimate president. He said he thinks the Russians helped get Trump elected and “destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump responded with three Tweets, saying that Lewis “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district.”

Evers-Williams said she wouldn’t get into a public debate on Trump or the state of America but said she would continue to work on things she holds dear, such as freedom, equality, job opportunities and civility.

“At this time, I am weary of all of the struggles of the years,” she said, “but again that’s something that you don’t get rid of. It goes with you where you go. And you hope that you’ve left enough behind, in encouragement and direction, for other people to embrace and follow.”

During her speech, she encouraged the audience to stay involved in advocating for civil rights. She said she thinks of Martin Luther King Jr.’s message that “we are a great country if we allow ourselves to be.”

“We can set the role model for the rest of the world if we choose to be,” she said. “We know that we cannot say it cannot happen here or it should not happen here. Otherwise we wipe out all the work that the freedom writers or freedom workers have done for us.”

Event vice chair James Momon said the goal was to get people inspired to action.

“Anything that people can contribute to the community is important,” he said.

About 2,000 people were in attendance, including Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Betty McCollum, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman.

The event raised money for the United Negro College Fund. TPT will rebroadcast it several times this month. Visit tpt.org/martin-luther-king-day-breakfast-minnesota/ for more information.