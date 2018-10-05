Closing soon: Flashlight Vinyl

A WACSO illustration of Flashlight Vinyl owner Raoul Benavides. File image

Flashlight Vinyl will close at the end of the month.

The new and used record store opened more than three years ago in Northeast Park’s Alamo building on Central Avenue. Owner Raoul Benavides announced Oct. 1 that Flashlight’s last day will be Halloween.

“Gratitude is all a person can have at this point. It was my honor to serve Northeast Minneapolis with music,” he said in a statement.

Benavides, who in 2015 described Flashlight as an “ode to the medium” of vinyl, opened the store with his own massive collection of records. The inventory of thousands and thousands of albums stretched genres and interests, from rare collectors’ items to new music from local artists. The two-story shop offered $1 LPs and $3 records so music lovers could amass their own collection affordably.

“So many great people, new friends and stories came to visit and share their love of vinyl,” he said in the announcement.

The store will offer used vinyl at 25 percent off through Oct. 15. The discount will go up to 50 percent off between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31. Gift cards will be honored through the closing.

Flashlight Vinyl, at 1519 Central Ave. NE, is open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.