Circa Gallery plans to relocate from North Loop space

Ellen Richman's "Untitled 16." Submitted image

Downtown art gallery aims to transition to smaller, pop-up model

Circa Gallery is moving out of its North Loop storefront, but its director says this isn’t the last of the art gallery, which has operated downtown for nearly three decades.

Krista Anderson-Larson, Circa’s new director, said the contemporary abstract art gallery has lost its lease with its current approximately 2,300-square-foot space on 1st Street. She’s now looking for a new home for the gallery, possibly near Edina where there are more galleries nearby and more parking.

Circa opened nearly 30 years ago near the Target Center. Since then, it has moved to Hennepin Avenue in Loring Park and then to its current home in the North Loop. Anderson-Larson said in addition to the gallery’s fourth, likely smaller, location, the gallery is open to partnerships to bring work from its roster of artists to pop-up spaces while expanding its online presence.

The gallery’s previous director, Teresa Engeltjes, recently stepped down after about five years operating Circa. Anderson-Larson said the gallery, which is owned by Russell Belk, represents about 30 mid-career and well-established abstract artists, about one-third of which are from Minnesota.

Circa will have one more exhibition at 210 1st St. N. “Summer Salon II” will feature paintings from its current roster of artists. It opens Aug. 4 with an opening reception from 11 am.–6 p.m. and will run until Aug. 18.

The gallery is open 1 p.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.