Northeast’s Hazel & Rose to relocate to North Loop

Submitted photos

Hazel & Rose co-owners Emma Olson and Bobbi Barron are relocating their women’s boutique to be a part of the growing retail destination of the North Loop.

The local, independent designer-focused retailer has been located for the past two years near Central & Broadway in the Broadway building, but in early August Hazel & Rose will move to a loft inside the newly opened The Borealis apartment building. Olson said the move makes sense because many of her customers had trouble finding the store, and many were coming from the North Loop anyway.

“We have loved Northeast and I’ve been so grateful for the community in the neighborhood and growth we saw these first two years, but we felt we had hit a plateau in our current space since we were hidden away inside the building,” Olson said in an email. “The North Loop has become an exciting destination for shopping and restaurants — I would say moreso than any other central neighborhood in Minneapolis — and we wanted to be a part of that if we could.”

The move will be a quick turnaround, Olson said, with Hazel & Rose closing its current location Aug. 5 and the new space opening Aug. 9.

The new location is about 60 percent the size of the current store. It will be a two-story lofted live-work unit on the ground floor of the 124-unit apartment building, which was developed and managed by Solhem Cos. The Borealis opened in February.

Olson said they’ll take advantage of the unit’s kitchen for in-story events and the other rooms as showrooms for Hazel & Rose’s sustainable and ethical fashion, jewelry and accessories.

“We were especially drawn to The Borealis because it’s such a unique space & opportunity to create a storefront in an apartment,” she said.

The two don’t know yet how the move will affect the store’s hours, though they said Hazel & Rose will likely be closed on Mondays still. The store won’t have parking, but it will be able to validate parking with nearby lots.

Hazel & Rose, currently at 945 Broadway St. NE, is open 11 a.m.­­–7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and noon–4 p.m. Sunday. The Borealis is located at 721 N. 1st St.