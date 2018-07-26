Green + The Grain to open fourth location

Photo by Eric Best

Skyway salad chain Green + The Grain is planning its fourth location in downtown Minneapolis.

Co-owners Tiffany Hauser and Dustin Naugle recently announced they’ll be opening another skyway eatery inside Oracle Centre and International Centre, two connected office towers at 9th & 2nd. It’s expected to open late this fall.

Hauser said in an announcement on Facebook that the restaurant will “most likely” be their final location. Over the past four years, Green + The Grain has grown from a food truck to several popular restaurants that Hauser said see a lot of traffic.

“(W)e sure have come a long ways since 2014. (M)any do not realize or understand the small operation we truly still are with the large amount of volume we serve on daily basis,” she said.

Green + The Grain offers signature salads and wraps ($8–$13) made with house dressings. The chain’s latest location in U.S. Bank Plaza features a self-serve frozen yogurt stand with dairy and vegan yogurt options.

The chain operates two other locations in LaSalle Plaza and the Baker Center. Green + The Grain offers online ordering at greenandthegrain.com.