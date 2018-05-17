The Hideaway burger bar opens on Main Street

Photos by Eric Best

Jeff Arundel is going for a hat trick on Main Street.

The self-described “reluctant restaurateur” and his wife have opened a third concept along the Marcy-Holmes riverfront, this time a burger joint in the former Tuggs Tavern space between their other restaurants, Aster Café and Jefe.

Arundel describes the Hideaway as a “North Woods-style dive bar” with a sole focus on burgers. The two modeled it after DuMont Burger in Williamsburg and Black Iron Burger in Manhattan.

“We don’t want to be in any contests. We just want you to have a great burger,” he said. “You’re here for what you’re here for. And now that it’s the modern era you might be here for a veggie version or turkey version. In the end (you’re here for a burger).”

With 75 seats inside and 180 seats outside, the Hideaway is much bigger than Jefe, Arundel’s second restaurant that opened in 2016. Like Aster, the burger bar will have music, but primarily solo acts and singer-songwriters, rather than bands. Arundel said he wants to host bingo nights.

“The way the three fit together has worked out great. In other words, one night you could go to Aster. One night you could go to Jefe. And one night you could go to the Hideaway. I don’t think you’d think you were at the same place three times,” he said.

Beyond a selection of specialty burgers, the Hideaway serves some salads and sides. It offers a full bar with eight beers on tap, wine and a few straightforward cocktails. The restaurant has a happy hour 3 p.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Main Street has seen turnover in its popular restaurant scene in recent years. Tuggs and Vic’s both closed recently and Mattie’s on Main closed in 2015. Building owner John Rimarcik temporarily closed Pracna on Main in 2015 for renovations.

Arundel said the secret to his businesses is a modern “guest-forward approach.”

“We want to be a year-round place where you can feel comfortable, like ‘that place has been there for 30 years,’” he said.

The Hideaway, at 219 SE Main St., is open 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.