Sweet Chow looks to crowdfunding to support bike delivery

Photo courtesy of Sweet Chow Takeaway

Sweet Chow Takeaway is looking to crowdfunding to support its neighborhood bicycle delivery service.

The new takeout-focused Asian restaurant launched a Kickstarter at the beginning of the month to raise funds to help launch the year-round service that will be limited to its North Loop neighborhood.

Sweet Chow is looking to crowdsource $24,000 to purchase insurance for its messengers, develop the takeout technology and get solar-powered electric ELF bicycles. Partner Greg Cummins said with a limited delivery range and electric bikes, food will make it to customers’ homes faster than traditional services.

“We want to raise the standard for delivered food. While online ordering and centralized delivery have made the process of ordering easier, (they haven’t) improved the most important factor — how good food tastes when it gets to the consumer,” he said in a statement.

Backer rewards include pint glasses, a special dinner at the restaurant and an invitation to the soft opening of an ice cream parlor set to open later this year inside Sweet Chow.

“When planning the campaign, we really tried to focus on how we could build community. The rewards are a huge part of that. Our campaign is heavily focused on experiential rewards that will bring people together around good food and sustainability,” co-founder Amy Francis said.

The Kickstarter can be found at chowtakeaway.com/kickstarter. The all-or-nothing fundraising campaign ends June 10.