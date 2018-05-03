Now open: Beancounter Coffeehouse

Beancounter Coffeehouse is now open in downtown’s Soo Line Building.

The Iowa-born coffee chain is a family business with downtown resident Zach Danekas, the son of founder Suann Wells, operating the Minneapolis café.

Beancounter occupies the former World Café space on the apartment building’s skyway level.

The 1,200-square-foot café, the first Beancounter location outside of Iowa, offers coffee from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., a Lawrenceville-based roaster that donates 20 percent of its proceeds to no-kill animal shelters. Beancounter offers breakfast and lunch items, such as salads, wraps, soups and pastries.

Danekas and Wells told The Journal earlier this year that they plan to open at least one more Minneapolis café, which would be similar to the Burlington location with a liquor license, acoustic music nights and more square footage.

Beancounter Coffeehouse, at 101 S. 5th St., is open 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday.