Lola Red plans office move in Warehouse District

Lola Red plans to relocate its downtown Minneapolis office to a storefront on 1st Avenue.

Vice President Keegan Shoutz said the agency will move from its space above Runyon’s on Washington Avenue to the former home of Bootlegger’s in the Warehouse District.

Lola Red will occupy a larger office spread across half the building’s main floor, the entire second floor and half the basement level. This leaves another commercial space on the street level and the basement below.

Shoutz said the agency needs additional room to grow. The agency is nearly twice the size as when it moved into its current home. The new space gives them added conference rooms, open office space and a deck in the back. Lola Red will have a mother’s room for its staff and Shoutz said they plan to bring in yoga instructors and other programming to activate the office.

“We’re going to really build out the things that will help with the longevity and the culture,” he said.

Some of the agency’s biggest clients include Great Clips and TCF Bank, but they also have smaller clients like Chuck & Don’s and Lift Bridge Brewery, two Minnesota-based companies.

“We’re not looking to be every other agency,” Shoutz said. “We want to make sure we have a balance of local clients who made us who we are.”

Though the move will take Lola Red just two blocks away, it will plant the agency in the middle of the Warehouse District. The area has become home to agencies like Friends & Neighbors on the ground floor of the former Nate’s Clothing building.

Shoutz said he hopes the move can be part of the momentum around the area, which has been the focus of several reports detailing daytime shootings and increasing worries with crime.

“We want to make sure we’re part of bringing the neighborhood back. We’re excited to bring the neighborhood to what we think it has the potential to be,” Shoutz said. “We hope that other people see other agencies move in and help continue the momentum of not being afraid and making it as cool as it can be.”