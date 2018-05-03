Coming soon: Hennepin Made retail space

Hennepin Made’s new dedicated retail space is slated to open Mother’s Day weekend.

The 1,500-square-foot space inside the company’s new building in the North Loop will offer some of the glass company’s fixtures, decorative vases, candleholders and more. Hennepin Made is a U.S. representative for U.K.-based furniture maker Ercol and will carry its products.

The retail store is set inside Hennepin Made’s new campus, a warehouse building near the Minneapolis Farmers Market that contains its production facility and offices. The company operates a number of businesses inside the building, from the Parallel coffee shop to an event space dubbed the Holden Room and the Hennepin & Co. co-working space.

The retail space is adjacent to the café off Holden Street. It’s slated to open Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. After that, founder Jackson Schwartz said, they’ll operate 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.