Mr. Steven’s Snuggery to open April 20

“R-rated” bar will host cocktail parties, “immersive conversational art pieces”

The former Donnie Dirk’s Zombie Den space will return to the land of the living on April 20 with Mr. Steven’s Snuggery.

The new concept from owner Leslie Bock, the mind behind Northeast’s Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge and Betty Danger’s Country Club, will only be open for weekend cocktail parties, according to a press release.

The character behind the concept describes himself as a “rich, a biracial bisexual republican, and a vegan atheist that is partially blind in the right eye” who throws parties, also known as “immersive conversational art pieces”— or, as he prefers to call them, “a fun romp in the sack.”

The bar will be open for two two-hour cocktail parties every Friday and Saturday starting April 20–21. There’s the 6 p.m. “Foreplay” and 8:30 p.m. “Climax” each night.

The “R-rated,” 21-plus events will run partygoers about $37 per ticket and include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door or online.

Bock closed the undead-themed bar in North Minneapolis last spring and announced a new “conversation bar” and “adult drinkertainery” concept at the time. In addition to the three bars, Bock owns Saint Sabrina’s, an Uptown tattoo shop.

Mr. Stevens Snuggery can be found at 2027 N. 2nd St. in the Hawthorne neighborhood, just across Broadway Street from Northeast Minneapolis.