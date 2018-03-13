Now open: Aloha Poke

Photo courtesy of Aloha Poke

Trendy fish bowl chain Aloha Poke Co. is now open in the skyway.

The Chicago-based restaurant chain offers poke bowls, named for a Hawaiian word meaning “to slice or cut.”

The increasingly popular dish traditionally features layers of raw tuna, rice, vegetables and sauce, though Aloha Poke’s bowls may come with salmon or tofu, greens instead of white or brown rice, and extra toppings like pineapple, avocado and ginger. The bowls range from the 8-ounce “little” ($7.50) to the 24-ounce “Kahuna” ($14.50).

Aloha Poke opened at the end of February in the 811 LaSalle building near Andrea Pizza. The restaurant is open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. during the week.

The growing company is expanding with several new locations set to open in Wisconsin, California, Illinois, Florida and Washington D.C. later this year.