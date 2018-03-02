Now closed: NorthGate Brewing

File photo

NorthGate Brewing abruptly closed Thursday citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The veteran of the Northeast Minneapolis brewing scene announced March 1 that it was closing immediately.

It’s rare that a brewery closes in Northeast Minneapolis where taprooms have taken off over the past decade. Founders Adam Sjogren, Tuck Carruthers and Todd Slininger were ahead of the trend having opened NorthGate in 2012. They relocated the brewery to a larger space two years later, leaving a tiny production space behind that has served as an incubator for two other breweries.

“We want to thank all of our supporters, customers, partners, family and friends for the last five years,” the brewery said in its announcement.

NorthGate was located at 783 Harding St. NE in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood, next door to Wander North Distillery.