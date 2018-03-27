New gallery opens in Northrup King Building

Submitted photos

A new art gallery opened over the weekend in Northeast’s Northrup King Building.

Founder Thomas Unise opened Revel Art Gallery on March 24 on the artist studio building’s third floor. Unise, who also runs a co-working space called Growth Lab, said he’s excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the area’s arts community.

“The Northeast area has always been an area I love, and as someone who lives and works in the neighborhood, this gallery project is something I’m very happy to see come to life,” he said in a statement.

Revel’s opening art pieces features work from artists Julie Garretson, Barret Lee, Darren Terpstra and Janella Fesenmaier. The 1,500-square-foot gallery space is rentable as a private meeting and event room with hourly, half day and full day options.

Revel, at 1450 Van Buren St. NE in the Logan Park neighborhood, is studio 309 in the building. More information is available at revelartgallery.com.