Market Bar-B-Que plans move to Northeast

Market Bar-B-Que rolled out a food truck in 2016. File photo

Market Bar-B-Que has moved just three times in its 72-year history, but a fourth relocation is on the horizon.

The Eat Street barbecue restaurant recently announced it would be moving to Northeast Minneapolis as its current home faces redevelopment.

Father-and-son owners Steven and Anthony Polski haven’t announced where exactly Market Bar-B-Que will go, but say the Northeast address will help them better serve its growing young customer base. They said the new restaurant will bring new menu items.

Fans of the downtown location have time before the restaurant moves. The current location, at 1414 Nicollet Ave. S., will close later this year, but not before hosting several customer appreciation events.

Across the street, another redevelopment project has displaced Jerusalem’s Restaurant, Nicollet Grocery & Tobacco and several other small commercial buildings. Plymouth-based developer Dominium is building a 183-unit affordable housing complex along the Nicollet Avenue south of 15th Street.