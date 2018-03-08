Love Your Melon to take over former Shinola, Filson space

Submitted photo

Charitable apparel brand will get first brick-and-mortar space in North Loop

Love Your Melon, a local apparel company known for its beanies and charitable giving, will open its first brick-and-mortar store in the North Loop.

Founders Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller will take over the former Shinola and Filson spaces at Washington & 3rd this spring. The store will offer monthly limited-edition products and host an influencer studio and creative lab for the company, which sells hats, headbands, scarves and sweatshirts.

“This space will serve to further our partnerships with influencers, celebrities and other brands as well as provide a unique experience for our consumers,” Quinn, the company’s president, said in a statement.

Quinn and Keller started Love Your Melon six years ago as college students. The company gives 50 percent of its profits to nonprofit partners fighting pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given more than $4.3 million to fund cancer research.

Detroit-based Shinola and outdoor outerwear company Filson of Seattle closed in mid-February after more than three years in the North Loop. The brands are reopening the stores inside Edina’s Galleria mall later this year.

Love Your Melon is set to open June 1 at 228 Washington Ave. N.