Finnegans opens brewery, taproom in Elliot Park

Photos by Sarah Jackson

It’s fitting that Finnegans opened the doors to its new downtown taproom and brewery on St. Patrick’s Day.

The milestone comes nearly 18 years after the charitable brewing company, whose logo is a shamrock, was founded in the Elliot Park neighborhood. Until the holiday, it had been the state’s largest beer brand without its own dedicated brewery.

The taproom, which will open for good on March 30, seats 200 people on the first floor, which is home to the brand’s first production plant. Outside, the taproom will have a patio. Ryan Mihm, who has worked at Northeast’s Insight Brewing Co., heads the brewing operations, which Finnegans is sharing with Badger Hill Brewing Co.

The second story is home to the Brewer’s Den, Finnegans’ members-only social club with a bar, a lounge for private events and co-working space. Den memberships begin at $400 per year and go up to $1,000 and come with benefits like monthly growlers, tastings of upcoming or specialty beers and on-site brewing classes.

Finnegans is much more than a beer company. It’s also a specific benefit corporation and the world’s first beer company to donate all its profits, which go toward alleviating hunger. The organization has spawned a Finnovation Lab, a new arm that serves as a social business incubator and accelerator.

The Finnovation Lab is partnering with Impact Hub MSP to house the incubator office space on the fourth floor. The office will feature co-working space where Finnegans will provide mentorship, workshops and other resources to members. The third-floor space will be used for events.

The taproom, at 817 5th Ave. S., will begin regular hours on March 30, which will be noon–10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon–midnight Friday and Saturday. It will be closed March 18–29 due to equipment delays.

Finnegans House is one part of a full-block redevelopment — known as the Kraus-Anderson block — that includes the developer’s headquarters, the recently opened 17-story HQ apartment building and the upcoming Elliot Park Hotel.