Delivery-only restaurant coming to Minneapolis

Submitted photo

ClusterTruck seeks local beta testers ahead of a spring launch

The next startup seeking to revolutionize an industry is looking to Minneapolis as beta testers.

Part tech company and part restaurant, ClusterTruck is a growing nationwide delivery-only food service that seeks to streamline the process of ordering and delivering food. In 2016, tech entrepreneur Chris Baggott launched the company, which is only available in six cities in Indiana, Ohio, Colorado and Missouri before it begins in Minnesota.

“Having come from a deep technology background, we approached the growing problem of unsatisfied food delivery customers from a software perspective,” Baggott said in a statement. “We believe hungry people should never have to choose between the convenience of fast delivery, the food quality they’d get at a sit-down restaurant, and the personality of street food, so we created a service that offers all of the above!”

The food service offers more than 100 menu items, with “virtual food truck” categories like salads, pizza, Mexican and Pan-Asian cuisine, pub fare and breakfast foods. ClusterTruck delivers breakfast, lunch and dinner and menu items are about $10 on average. There isn’t a charge for delivery, which the company says will only take 21 minutes on average.

The company will begin beta testing in Minneapolis on May 2 with a delivery zone that includes downtown and parts of the Bryn Mawr, Cedar-Riverside, Whittier, Phillips neighborhoods. The service will be available 8 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday.