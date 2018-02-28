Geno’s will close Wednesday

File photo

Geno’s, an Italian sandwich shop and bar near Northeast Minneapolis, will have its last service Wednesday.

The restaurant from Gene Suh of Uptown’s Lyndale Tap House will close at the end of February, a year after it opened near 4th & Hennepin, staff said in an email.

The New York-style Italian diner opened early last year in a former Subway space between Masu Sushi & Robata and Lunds & Byerlys. Geno’s served Parmesan sandwiches, spaghetti and other Italian-American staples.

The kitchen will likely close early, staff said, but the bar will be open until 10 p.m. Geno’s is located at 12 4th St. SE.