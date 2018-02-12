Coming soon: Finnegans Brewery and Taproom

Submitted image

Finnegans will soon open a taproom, brewery and incubator space not far from where it started 18 years ago in the Elliot Park neighborhood.

The nonprofit craft brewer has been building out a Finnegans House, a four-story building that is one piece of a full-block development that features a new office headquarters, an apartment building and a luxury hotel. The project will put Finnegans’ brewing operations, taproom, social club and social entrepreneur space under one roof.

On the main level, Finnegans Brew Co. is partnering with Badger Hill Brewing Co. to open the beer brand’s first taproom. Head brewer Ryan Mihm said the new facility will lead to four new beers with more global flavors, such as the Tipped Cow farmhouse ale, the East Town Czech pilsner, the Cluster Truck IPA and Bière de Mars, the brewery’s first barrel-aged brew.

“With this new downtown brewery we can interact with our customers, sample experimental small-batches and personally share FINNEGANS’ mission of turning beer into food for the hungry in our community,” Mihm said in a statement. “The new taproom and partnership with Badger Hill allows us to really push the brand and expand beyond our classic, beloved brews with some new, interesting options.

Along with the new offerings, Finnegans will switch its flagship beers to cans. The brewery’s current brews — an Irish ale, blonde ale, and the Dead Irish Poet Extra Stout — and new beers will be on tap at the taproom.

A Brewer’s Tasting Table that will give groups of up to 12 guests a glimpse into the brewing process while dinning and drinking beer pairings.

The second floor of the concept will house Brewer’s Den, a members-only social club with meeting rooms and lounges for private events. Memberships will run $27-$81 per month and may include perks like growler refills, gift cards and brewing classes, along with regular sneak peeks into new beer varieties.

On the fourth floor the nonprofit’s Finnovation Lab is partnering with Impact Hub MSP to create an accelerator space for emerging mission-driven brands. The office will feature co-working space where Finnegans will provide mentorship, workshops and other resources to members.

Founder and CEO Jacquie Berglund said having each element under the same roof will connect guests to the Finnegans’ mission of eliminating hunger.

“The taproom represents numerous, progressive changes for our brand—a new public space for our fans to gather, a new portfolio of beers to sample and a new opportunity to create positive impact in our community,” she said.

The taproom is slated to open in March. The incubator lab is on track to open this May.

The building is located within the Kraus-Anderson block redevelopment between 8th and 9th streets and 5th and Portland avenues. The developer has already opened its new mid-rise headquarters building on the block where the 17-story HQ Apartments and the 168-room Elliot Park Hotel are nearing completion.