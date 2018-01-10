Opening date set for Nye’s revival

File image

Nye’s is set to get a return in the same historic location it served generations of Twin Cities residents.

Brothers Rob and Tony Jacob, owners of former Nye’s Polonaise Room of the East Hennepin area, announced Nye’s Piano Bar will open on Jan. 11.

The new version of the famous bar will occupy a recently renovated version of its home in M on Hennepin, a recently constructed apartment building formerly known as Montage.

The bar owners sold their property to a developer and began the process of closing Nye’s in 2015, which caused locals to rally to keep the bar open for several months. It eventually closed in the spring of 2016.

Minneapolis-based Schafer Richardson redeveloped the longtime structures of the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood and added new construction to fill out the block. The 67-unit complex opened last fall and features several retail spaces totaling about 6,000 square feet.

The bar at 112 E. Hennepin Ave. will serve craft cocktails, martinis and beer, but no food. Music will be a regular attraction at the piano bar with bands performing some nights.