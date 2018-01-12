Kaskaid Hospitality plans Northeast event venue

Submitted image

Mid-sized Quincy Hall will host up to 2,500 people

Northeast Minneapolis isn’t missing out on all the Super Bowl action.

Kaskaid Hospitality, the company behind Muse Event Center and Crave restaurants, is planning a mid-size event space that will host a private party ahead of the big game next month before it officially opens this fall.

With 40-foot vaulted ceilings and 20,000 square feet of space, Quincy Hall will be able to host reception-style events with up to 2,500 people or seated events with up to 1,000 guests. Kaskaid is already booking events for this September.

But before that, Quincy Hall will host about 1,500 people for an annual Super Bowl party put on by New York-based Wheels Up, a membership-based private aviation company.

“This event is just the beginning; design and construction will continue over the spring and summer and Quincy Hall will continue to take shape and really highlight its unique potential as we head toward the official September opening,” Crave founder and CEO Kam Talebi said in a statement.

The company operates Muse in the North Loop, a three-story event space capable of hosting 1,100-person cocktail parties. Quincy Hall will utilize Crave Catering & Events.

Talebi said Quincy Hall was the result of strong interest in mid-size venues. Kaskaid promises the event center will have an “eclectic, modern and industrial vibe,” along with complimentary on-site parking, natural lighting and sound and lighting systems.

“We had so much demand at our Muse Event Center for a larger venue that we decided to create a place for large non-profit galas, weddings and corporate events as an alternative to hotel ballrooms,” he said.

Quincy Hall will be located at 1325 Quincy St. NE in the Logan Park neighborhood.