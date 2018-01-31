Green + the Grain opens third skyway restaurant

Photo by Eric Best

A larger version of the popular salad spot features a frozen yogurt counter

Fans of Green + the Grain have even more to love at the food-truck-turned-skyway-chain’s third restaurant, which has officially opened in U.S. Bank Plaza.

The larger, roughly 4,000-square-foot salad and wrap stop features a separate counter for organic frozen yogurt.

The store-within-a-store yogurt concept features three machines capable of serving six flavors, including the original tart, vanilla, salted caramel and fruit flavors. Patrons can then add fresh fruit, nuts and sweets to their yogurt bowls with everything charged by the ounce.

The restaurant, located in the former Eddington’s Soup & Salad space, serves Green + the Grain’s menu of signature salads and wraps with housemade dressings. There are about 60 seats for patrons, including a long high-top bar with window views of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The chain of restaurants from co-owners Tiffany Hauser and Dustin Naugle has grown from a food truck to include an original skyway location in LaSalle Plaza and a second restaurant in the Baker Center.

Hauser told The Journal last summer that the larger kitchen will enable Green + the Grain to get food delivered outside downtown Minneapolis via third-party delivery companies.

Green + the Grain is now open at 200 S. 6th St., at U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.