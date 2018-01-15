Askov Finlayson debuts collection at Target

Submitted photos

The North-inspired gear is available at Twin Cities stores

Askov Finlayson has debuted a North-inspired collection at nearly 40 Target stores across the state.

The North Loop boutique teamed up with Target to host a Jan. 14 snow day at Theodore Wirth Regional Park where the they set up a pop-up shop and threw a party with dog sledding, snow tubing and a movie in the park.

The event took advantage of its snowy conditions, showing off the collection’s winter hats and gloves, snow tube and line of sweaters. Askov Finlayson owners Eric and Andrew Dayton have put together more than 50 items, several of them based on the high-end products available in the North Loop outdoor clothing boutique.

The collection, a rare collaboration between Minnesota’s biggest corporation and the family that founded it, is available at 38 Minnesota Target stories and online. Prices range from $5 to $40, from $25 sweaters to $15 North hats. It includes blankets, mugs, candles, water bottles and apparel.

Askov Finlayson pledges $1M to ‘keep the north cold’

The downtown retailer recently announced it will bolster its “Keep the North Cold” campaign with an initial $1 million commitment to investing in solutions to climate change over the next five years.

Since 2015, Askov Finlayson has donated proceeds from its popular North hats and other North-branded products to Climate Generation, an organization led by Arctic explorer and environmentalist Will Steger.

Like a self-imposed climate tax, the company will now measure the climate costs of its operations and supply chain and give 110 percent to organizations working to solve climate change.

Former Patagonia executive Adam Fetcher has joined the store as vice president of environmental impact and policy and will lead the effort. Fetcher previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of the Interior under former President Barack Obama.

“Climate change threatens our winters here in the North and the health, security, and prosperity of people all around the world. But we’re going to do everything we can to fight back. Celebrating the North means protecting it, too,” Eric Dayton said in an open letter announcing the initiative.