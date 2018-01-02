510 Lounge closes after 6 months

Submitted photo

Chef Don Saunders has closed 510 Lounge & Private Dining, his 6-month-old reboot of the former La Belle Vie space in Loring Park.

Saunders, who also owns the Kenwood in the Southwest Minneapolis neighborhood, said in a statement Tuesday that he can “no longer make the personal and financial sacrifices” that operating both restaurants requires.

“This was a massive project, with tremendous time and money committed on both sides. The good news is that the lounge area and kitchen have been beautifully updated, and it’s ready for another restaurateur to take it over and give it the attention it deserves,” he said.

Saunders opened 510 last summer, renovating the former fine dining establishment’s space in the historic 510 Groveland building into a modern lounge and two private dining rooms. The much-anticipated restaurant served high-end shareable dishes and beverages, from caviar and oysters to charcuterie and seasonal cocktails.

Saunders will continue to operate the Kenwood where he plans to have a consistent presence.

“The Kenwood is a very special place, and I’ve learned that’s where my focus needs to be,” he said.

For patrons with 510 gift certificates, Saunders said they can redeem them at the Kenwood or contact him to receive a refund.