Parc boutique plans move to the North Loop

Northeast boutique is one of two tenants signed to a historic reuse project

Parc will be one of the first tenants to move into a historic reuse project in the North Loop.

Thao Nguyen, owner of the women’s boutique, said she will consolidate her Nicollet Island-East Bank and Edina locations into one shop in the Campbell-Logan Bindery building.

Falcon Ridge Partners purchased the four-story building at 212 N. 2nd St. earlier this year and is rehabilitating it for new tenants. The building was the longtime home of a book bindery whose owners sold the 1885 warehouse and recently moved the business to Fridley.

Parc will occupy a former jewelry store space. Nguyen said the Northeast shop will close and move next summer. The building will reopen following the renovation between the second or third quarter next year, said Amanda Hawn, a partner with Falcon Ridge.

The new space puts Parc near other popular shopping destinations in the neighborhood like Pacifier, MartinPartick3 and D.NOLO. Another historic reuse project on the corner, this time with the Hillman and Porter Electric Warehouse buildings, will further add to retail on the corner of 2nd & 3rd.

Nguyen opened the shop in 2008 and expanded with another location in Edina at 50th & France in 2014. Parc carries clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories from independent designers.

Joining the boutique will be Mulberrys Cleaners, which has signed a lease for a corner of the building’s ground floor, Hawn said. The on-demand laundry startup operates a Southwest Minneapolis location in addition to cleaners in St. Paul, Edina, Eagan and several in throughout California.

Parc’s move follows several vacancies on the same block along Hennepin Avenue.

Bone Adventure has closed its three locations on East Hennepin Avenue, 50th & France and 48th & Chicago. Owners did not respond to a request for comment.

Butcher Block, a locally owned Italian restaurant and bar, closed in September after eight years in business.

A space formerly home to a Sprint store between Parc and Masu Sushi & Robata was used by mayor-elect Jacob Frey as a campaign office.