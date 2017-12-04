Now open: Hai Hai

File photo

Hola Arepa duo bring Southeast Asian cuisine to Northeast

What was once the home of 22nd Avenue Station — a club better known as the Double Deuce — is now Hai Hai, which in Vietnamese means “two two.”

Hai Hai, a new Southeast Asian concept from Hola Arepa founders Christina Nguyen and Birk Grudem, opened at the end of November at 22nd & University.

The 1906 building’s new owners have replaced a worn and drab interior with exotic plants and tropical wallpaper while uncovering its tile and wood flooring.

The street food-inspired restaurant offers dishes like pad thai, pho and foods from Nguyen’s childhood, as well as signature cocktails. A brunch menu is coming soon.

“We are so excited to finally be open [and] to see people enjoying the space, food [and] drinks we’ve been dreaming up!” the restaurant posted after the opening week.

Hai Hai, at 2121 University Ave. NE, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m.–midnight with a limited happy hour menu available from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. and 10 p.m.–midnight. It is closed Monday.

The restaurant joins the newly opened Crepe & Spoon in the Holland neighborhood. Located just across the street, the shop serves a largely vegan menu of ice cream and crepes in unique flavors.