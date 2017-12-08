New Northeast tavern honors local roots

Submitted photos

Brothers Paul and Patrick Durand opened Twin Cities 400 Tavern to be a contemporary tavern unique to Minnesota.

Scalzo Hospitality, the brothers’ family owned, Minneapolis-based restaurant company, opened Twin Cities 400 Tavern earlier this fall just off Interstate 35W in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood of Northeast Minneapolis. The restaurant occupies the former home of the Anchorage restaurant attached to the Ramada Plaza Minneapolis hotel.

Kip Clayton of Edina-based Parasole Restaurant Holdings, which helped develop the menu, branding and staff training, describes Twin Cities 400 Tavern as a “casual, come-as-you-are restaurant and bar.”

“It celebrates local ingredients and embodies our state’s welcoming nature,” said Clayton, the company’s vice president of marketing, in a statement.

The tavern’s name comes from the Twin Cities 400, an express train that travelled 400 miles between Minneapolis and Chicago in 400 minutes. Like the train, the owners said they want their restaurant to be “a connector of people and an ambassador for the Twin Cities.”

The tavern, designed by Minneapolis-based Shea Design, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily with brunch on Sundays. The menu features brick oven pizzas, specialty burgers, sandwiches and entrees like char-grilled steaks, garlic shrimp and fish and chips.

A happy hour on weekdays from 3 p.m.–6 p.m. includes a unique to-go dish, the Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner. For about $17, patrons can take out a whole rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli and chicken au jus.

On the bar side, the tavern will partner with a different Minnesota brewery each quarter to give diners an opportunity to try several beers from the same brewery. The first partner is Insight Brewing Co., located just a few blocks away.

There’s also a full bar, which will showcase cocktails made with fellow Northeast business Tattersall Distilling through the rest of the year.

The restaurant’s private dining space, the Pullman Room, can seat for 52 people for seated events or 60 at cocktail parties.

In honoring the character of the Twin Cities, Paul Durand said they wanted to “create a place where everyone will feel at home.”

“The Twin Cities 400 Tavern offers a flexible, welcoming environment where locals can hang out, where business diners can work and entertain, and where visitors can get a true taste of Minnesota,” he said.

Twin Cities 400 Tavern, at 1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, is open 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.–10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.