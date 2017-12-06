Holiday pop-up shops open in the North Loop

Idun's pop-up market in the North Loop. Photo by Eric Best

Two pop-up shops have recently opened in the North Loop neighborhood for the holiday season.

Idun

Idun has temporarily taken over the Foundry Home Goods space while the home goods retailer’s historic building awaits a renovation.

The St. Paul women’s boutique offers clothing, shoes, accessories, chocolate and incense in the small space. Owner Dahlia Brue opened the designer-focused shop on Selby Avenue in 2015.

This is the retailer’s second seasonal pop-up in the neighborhood. The shop, located at 125 N. 1st St., is open 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

The Foundry is just a couple doors down in the former Roe Wolfe and Arrow space.

Upstate MN

Upstate MN is temporarily open in the bswing space across from the Freehouse in the Tower Lofts building.

Owner Kristofer Bowman’s Grand Marais shop aims to reflect its “northern landscape through element, tone and materials” and offers artist-made wares, such as linens, kitchenware, stationery and prints.

The shop, at 700 Washington Ave. N., is open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.