Askov Finlayson to debut limited collection at Target

50-plus products from the Dayton’s boutique will celebrate the “North”

The Dayton brothers’ love for the “North” region is coming to a Target store near you.

Askov Finlayson, the North Loop boutique founded by Eric and Andrew Dayton, is partnering with the department store to offer more than 50 products celebrating Minnesota, the region and its weather.

Eric Dayton, whose great, great grandfather founded the company that would later become Target, said the products — from a version of the boutique’s popular North hat to a snowtube — are rooted in a pride for the state.

“Guests will be able to find that sense of pride in the quality and functionality of the product—up here, your clothing has a job to do, especially in winter. But you also don’t have to trade function for style, and hopefully this collection delivers both,” he said in a statement.

The collection, which will be available at 38 Minnesota stores, features home goods as well as apparel and accessories for men, women, kids, toddlers and babies. They range in price from $5-$40, though most will be under $30.

Rick Gomez, Target’s chief marketing office, said with thousands of people coming to the Twin Cities for the Super Bowl early next year, the collection will give the state’s guests an opportunity to embrace the season.

“Our partnership with Askov Finlayson shines a spotlight on the spirit of the North during a time when all eyes will be on Minnesota, and we hope guests will love shopping this special limited-time-only collection as they enjoy the festivities surrounding the big game,” he said.

Dayton is also one of the founders of the Great Northern, a festival that combines several of the Twin Cities winter traditions like the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, Loppet Ski Festival and Winter Carnival. The 10-day festival consists of several events throughout the Twin Cities between Friday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 4 — the day of Super Bowl LII.

The Askov Finlayson for Target collection will launch Jan. 14 with a public event at Theodore Wirth Park.

