Andrew Zimmern to develop Dayton’s Project food hall

Image by Gensler Minneapolis

The 40,000-square-foot food hall is project’s first official tenant

The team behind the redevelopment of Nicollet Mall’s Macy’s building has landed its first tenant: a 40,000-square-foot food hall and market developed by Andrew Zimmern.

Zimmern, the James Beard Award-winning TV personality of Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Food,” will team up with Robert Montwaid, the co-founder of New York’s Gansevoort Market, to create an experimental market and food fall on the first and basement levels of the building at 700 Nicollet Mall. The downtown landmark, the former home of Dayton’s department store, is being renovated into an office, retail and restaurant complex under the name the Dayton’s Project.

“This project is a great example of what I think will bring a fresh perspective and authentic cultural influences to a beloved local landmark building,” Zimmern said in a statement. “There is so much energy around this project and this building, that it’s a thrill to continue the Dayton’s legacy, by contributing innovative ideas around food.”

The Dayton’s Food Hall & Market will feature traditional food vendors, concierge food services for commercial tenants, a food business incubator and curated entertainment.

Zimmern is co-owner of Passport Hospitality and the co-founder of Andrew Zimmern’s Canteen, which operates concessions stands at U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field and Kansas City’s Kauffman Field. Montwaid co-created the 8,000-square-foot Gansevoort Market food hall in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Keith Ulstad, senior vice president of development for United Properties, which is part of the development team, said the two bring a vision for the market as a “center for the community with terrific local cuisine and great spaces to dine and hang out.”

“Together, they will ensure that we have just the right mix of top-notch food vendors participating in this exciting new offering,” he said.

Zimmern said downtown has had a need for a “clubhouse” like the market, which is projected to open in mid-2019.

“This is about creating a world class global food hub in the single best address in the 5-state area,” he said. “Minnesotans and our out of town guests will be able to make this a regular stop every day if they choose to, with an ever-changing and diverse menu of offerings.”

The building’s new owner, 601w Cos., is investing roughly $190 million to breathe new life into the approximately 1.2 million-square-foot complex at 7th & Nicollet. The leasing team includes Mid-America Real Estate and the Telos Group.