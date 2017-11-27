Now open: Crepe & Spoon

Submitted photo

Coworkers Michael Beachy and Rachel Booth have opened a vegan ice cream and crepe shop near 22nd and University in Northeast Minneapolis.

The two, who previously worked together at the Sheridan Room, put together their own business ideas to create the unique concept, which offers unique flavors of ice cream and crepes without the traditional dairy base. The four-seat, 870-square-foot shop opened in late November across the street from the Hai Hai, a new Vietnamese concept from the team behind Hola Arepa in Southwest Minneapolis.

Booth, who created flavors like black pepper and popcorn ice cream at the Sheridan neighborhood restaurant, found inspiration in cocktails in putting together the shop’s opening menu, which featured pina colada and chocolate rye flavors. However, traditionalists will find Oreo, coffee and mint chocolate chip ice cream on the predominantly vegan menu, along with a couple dairy-based flavors like blueberry goat cheese.

Beachy is responsible for an all-vegetarian and mostly vegan crepe menu, which balances savory crepes made with vegan meat alternatives from nearby Herbivorous Butcher and sweet flavors like banana and chocolate.

Crepe & Spoon also offers pints of the ice cream and coffee from Twin Cities-based Bootstrap Coffee Roasters.

Crepe & Spoon, at 339 22nd Ave. NE in the Holland neighborhood, is open 11 a.m.­–9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Tuesday.