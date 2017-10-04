The Pourhouse expands into Dinkytown, Uptown

The Pourhouse is slated to open at the former Coup D’Etat restaurant at Lagoon & Girard, pictured in 2014.

The Pourhouse is adding two more “party bars” to the Minneapolis night life. Demolition is underway at the former Library Bar space at 1301 4th St. SE, and renovations will transform the Coup d’Etat space in Uptown, which closed Oct. 1.

The Pourhouse will bring live music to Uptown, with a stage near the kitchen and a new bar layout, said Brent Frederick, who co-owns Coup d’Etat and holds an ownership stake in The Pourhouse. The design will change dramatically, swapping the low-lit interior for extensive brickwork.

“You’re still going to have the great food you have downtown,” Frederick said.

The downtown menu includes a selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads and shared plates like habanero cheese curds and calamari fingers.

After three-and-a-half years in business, the owners of Coup d’Etat determined that drinks trump food in Uptown. As they were looking to rebrand, they realized The Pourhouse might be a good fit.

“The younger crowd didn’t know exactly what kind of restaurant we were,” Frederick said. “They weren’t really looking for a food experience, I feel like they were looking for more of an entertainment or night life experience. … Drinks are possibly a little more primary and food might be a little more secondary in Uptown right now.”